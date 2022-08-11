Degrees of the Future 2022: Aerospace & Astronautical Engineering

Spaceflight, once the sole domain of government-backed agencies like NASA and Roscosmos, is now a thriving commercial venture, and innovations in rocketry and orbital technology are increasingly coming from private companies. At the same time, space agencies are still creating incredible new tech (like fully electric planes) and launching new missions to explore the solar system like never before. Many of these plans take shape on the scale of decades, so the work of today’s students and early career engineers will be influential for generations to come.

The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Aerospace & Astronautical Engineering programs are:

California Institute of Technology | Pasadena, California

California Polytechnic State University | San Luis Obispo, California

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Daytona Beach | Daytona Beach, Florida

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Prescott | Prescott, Arizona

Florida Institute of Technology | Melbourne, Florida

Georgia Institute of Technology | Atlanta, Georgia

Iowa State University | Ames, Iowa

Johns Hopkins University | Baltimore, Maryland

Massachusetts Institute of Technology | Cambridge, Massachusetts

North Carolina State University | Raleigh, North Carolina

Oklahoma State University | Stillwater, Oklahoma

Purdue University, West Lafayette | West Lafayette, Indiana

Stanford University | Stanford, California

Texas A&M University, College Station | College Station, Texas

United States Air Force Academy | Colorado Springs, Colorado

University of Alabama | Tuscaloosa, Alabama

University of Alabama in Huntsville | Huntsville, Alabama

University of California, Los Angeles | Los Angeles, California

University of Colorado Boulder | Boulder, Colorado

University of Florida | Gainesville, Florida

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign | Urbana-Champaign, Illinois

University of Maryland, College Park | College Park, Maryland

University of Michigan | Ann Arbor, Michigan

University of Texas at Austin | Austin, Texas

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University | Blacksburg, Virginia

