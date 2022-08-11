Degrees of the Future 2022: Aerospace & Astronautical Engineering

Spaceflight, once the sole domain of government-backed agencies like NASA and Roscosmos, is now a thriving commercial venture, and innovations in rocketry and orbital technology are increasingly coming from private companies. At the same time, space agencies are still creating incredible new tech (like fully electric planes) and launching new missions to explore the solar system like never before. Many of these plans take shape on the scale of decades, so the work of today’s students and early career engineers will be influential for generations to come.
The Degrees of the Future 2022 top Aerospace & Astronautical Engineering programs are:
California Institute of Technology | Pasadena, California
California Polytechnic State University | San Luis Obispo, California
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Daytona Beach | Daytona Beach, Florida
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Prescott | Prescott, Arizona
Florida Institute of Technology | Melbourne, Florida
Georgia Institute of Technology | Atlanta, Georgia
Iowa State University | Ames, Iowa
Johns Hopkins University | Baltimore, Maryland
Massachusetts Institute of Technology | Cambridge, Massachusetts
North Carolina State University | Raleigh, North Carolina
Oklahoma State University | Stillwater, Oklahoma
Purdue University, West Lafayette | West Lafayette, Indiana
Stanford University | Stanford, California
Texas A&M University, College Station | College Station, Texas
United States Air Force Academy | Colorado Springs, Colorado
University of Alabama | Tuscaloosa, Alabama
University of Alabama in Huntsville | Huntsville, Alabama
University of California, Los Angeles | Los Angeles, California
University of Colorado Boulder | Boulder, Colorado
University of Florida | Gainesville, Florida
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign | Urbana-Champaign, Illinois
University of Maryland, College Park | College Park, Maryland
University of Michigan | Ann Arbor, Michigan
University of Texas at Austin | Austin, Texas
Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University | Blacksburg, Virginia
How did Gizmodo determine this year’s honorees? Check out the methodology or return to the full Degrees of the Future 2022 list.