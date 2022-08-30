This Is How Long It Takes to Watch Every Movie in the DCEU

The pop culture icon that is DC comics has expanded into many film and television series over the years. While it may not reach the same heights (or lengths) as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the DCEU has continued to build a shared universe of cinematic characters. If you’re looking to get into a DC binge you might be wondering how long it’s going to take you.

How long does it take to watch all of the DCEU?

The good news is that it won’t take anywhere near as long to watch the entirety of the DCEU as it does the MCU.

We’ve done the math for you below by calculating all the runtimes of the movies in the DCEU in release order, as per IMDB.

DCEU Movies runtimes:

Man of Steel – 143 minutes

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice – 152 minutes

Suicide Squad – 123 minutes

Wonder Woman – 141 minutes

Justice League – 120 minutes

Aquaman – 143 minutes

Shazam! – 132 minutes

Birds of Prey – 109 minutes

Wonder Woman 1984 – 151 minutes

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 242 minutes

The Suicide Squad – 132 minutes

DCEU Television runtimes

Peacemaker (8 episodes) – 343 minutes

By my calculations, adding that all up equals 1931 minutes. That’s roughly 32 hours of DC movies and series you need to watch in order to experience the entire extended universe so far.

Fun facts, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is the longest DC project (by far) at over 4 hours and Birds of Prey is the shortest at just shy of 2 hours.

Despite all the recent cancellations, this isn’t the end of the DCEU with Black Adam and Shazam!: Fury of the Gods both up next on the slate.

How long does it take to watch other DC movies and series?

While the titles above are the only ones officially considered to be part of the DCEU, they are definitely not the only ones featuring DC characters from over the years.

If you want to watch some of the DC titles that sit outside of the extended universe, here are some runtimes to consider:

Batman films:

Batman – 126 minutes

Batman Returns – 126 minutes

Batman Forever – 121 minutes

Batman & Robin – 125 minutes

Catwoman – 104 minutes

Batman Begins – 140 minutes

The Dark Knight – 152 minutes

The Dark Knight Rises – 164 minutes

Joker – 122 minutes

The Batman – 176 minutes

The combined runtime of all the DC Batman films released so far comes to 1,356 minutes (around 22 hours). If you’re looking for the correct order to watch them in you’ll find that here.

Superman films:

Superman – 143 minutes

Superman II – 127 minutes

Superman III – 125 minutes

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace – 90 minutes

Superman Returns – 154 minutes

Superman has had fewer movies than his pal Batman, so the runtime of all his films comes to 639 minutes or 10.5 hours.

For the confines of this list (and our sanity), we haven’t calculated all the runtimes of the animated DC films or the Arrowverse series. Maybe we’ll be brave enough one day.

In the meantime, there are plenty of other DC projects to look forward to so get binging!