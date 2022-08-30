Ben Kingsley Will Return to the MCU in Wonder Man

English actor Ben Kingsley has portrayed the bumbling, down-on-his-luck theatre wannabe Trevor Slattery since 2013’s Iron Man 3. He came back into the MCU recently with an appearance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Now, it seems like he will reprise his role for the Marvel television series Wonder Man, reports Variety.

There’s no word yet on the plot of Wonder Man, but there have been some rumours swirling around that the show would attempt a satire of Hollywood. In the comics, Wonder Man, also known as Simon Williams, was at various points a stunt man and an actor. Who knows how much of Williams’ backstory will be kept, especially considering that he originally got his powers after making a deal with Baron Zemo. Oh, and his dad’s company was supposed to be competing with Stark Industries before going under, a storyline that seems unlikely considering how little Stark Industries has actually been doing since, you know, Tony Stark died.

Regardless, Kingsley’s on board! Slattery is a fun character, and if the Oscar-winning Kingsley can turn cameo appearances into scene-stealing performance I’m sure that whatever kind of script he gets in Wonder Man is going to give him a ton of room to make the role funny and ironic.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.