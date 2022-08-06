Bad Bunny’s Big Rig and 9 Other Famous Pop Culture Stays on Airbnb

It is my firm belief that only Bad Bunny could make a black big rig look like an appealing place to stay. And it is cool: A floor-to-ceiling pink bedroom complete with its own mini staircase and flower bed seems pretty dope.

Bad Bunny’s truck is just one example of the pop culture stays from the world of cinema, music, and TV that Airbnb whips up every once in a while. Guests interested in chilling at these jaw-dropping properties have to request a booking on Airbnb’s website. As you can imagine, the bookings are extremely limited, which means you probably have to ask your entire friend group to cross their fingers to have a chance at obtaining a slot.

The list of stays ranges from BTS — insert ARMY fangirl squeal — and Barbie to Carrie Bradshaw and Home Alone. You can check out some of our favourites below.

Live a Life of Perreo in Bad Bunny’s Big Rig

First, we couldn’t not give an inside look inside Bad Bunny’s big rig, which he uses while on tour. The Puerto Rican singer requested a customised design from West Coast Customs to commemorate his album, “El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo.”

With one bedroom, one bathroom, drums, a guitar, a dining space, and a lava lamp, Bad Bunny’s trailer seems like the perfect staycation. I do hope it’s parked when guests come to call, though.

Chill Out Like BTS in PyeongChang, South Korea

ARMY, breathe. Don’t worry, I’m saying that for my benefit, not yours! I was delighted when I saw Airbnb announce this stay because it’s the same mansion K-pop group BTS stayed at when filming the second season of their reality series called BTS In the Soop.

The stay looks like a paradise hidden away from the world’s hot mess. The entire premise of BTS In the Soop was relaxation, after all.

Party Like Barbie in Her Malibu Dream House

I gotta admit, while I’ve never been much of a Barbie fan, her pink accented Malibu Dream House is a solid thumbs up. Plus, who wouldn’t be a fan of the amenities?

“From her hobby room and personal cinema, to the infinity pool and outdoor meditation zone, every corner of the house reflects Barbie’s lifetime as a role model to young women everywhere,” Airbnb wrote in its announcement of the stay.

¿A ti te gusta la gasolina?

For all the reggaeton fans out there, Airbnb’s got you. If Bad Bunny’s big rig didn’t rock your boat, how about Daddy Yankee’s house in Luquillo, Puerto Rico?

Featuring stunning art and decor inspired by Puerto Rican culture and Daddy Yankee’s biggest hits, like “Gasolina” and “Con Calma,” the stay also offers an outdoor pool, a pool table, and permission to view the artist’s private awards collection.

Carrie Bradshaw’s Apartment From Sex and the City Sure Aged Well

Even though Sex and the City hasn’t lost its place in our hearts, the show ended almost 20 years ago. You would never be able to guess that from looking at main character Carrie Bradshaw’s room, which is also one of Airbnb’s pop culture stays.

But hey, vintage is in! The best thing about this stay is access to Bradshaw’s closet. Besides that, it’s just an apartment. You’ll always have the ‘Gram, though.

Let a Few Screams Rip in the House From Scream

I’m a big baby, so I never saw Scream, although its signature bad guy still scared the heck out of me as a kid even from afar. I could only imagine the horrible things he did. However, I know that plenty of friends and family members would kill to stay in this house.

Originally posted as a Halloween stay, Airbnb pulled out the stops with this one. Guests were offered a virtual check-in from Sheriff Dewey Riley (played by actor David Arquette) chance to explore the entire house, a marathon of all the Scream movies, and “a dedicated phone line for reaching Ghostface.” 😱

Celebrate the Holiday Spirit in the Home Alone House

When I was young, my absolute dream house was the one in the Home Alone movies. I would draw one like it (except entirely pink, lol) in the drawings in elementary school. I still love seeing that red brick house during the holidays, even though the idea of being alone in that ginormous thing with two robbers outside is absolutely terrifying. (As you can see, I don’t do well with fear).

Airbnb debuted its Home Alone stay in December, naturally. The company pointed out that besides enjoying Christmas decorations and a perfectly-cut tree, folks would also have a chance to scream in the bathroom mirror with aftershave to their heart’s content.

Experience the French Nightlife in the Moulin Rouge Windmill

Who wouldn’t want to stay in the Moulin Rouge windmill in Paris? I mean, I didn’t even know that one could stay in any windmill, let alone this pretty one.

Fans of vintage costumes, which are included, and decor will absolutely fawn over this stay. In addition, the vacation also features a private rooftop with a pagoda and garden furniture in the Belle Epoque style. In the words of Airbnb, “an ideal setting for an après show cocktail!”

Live Like the Lord and Lady of Downton Abbey

It seems like we get Downton Abbey special every year now, but I love them. I know, I know. Darn Julian Fellowes.

Even if you’re not a fan, staying in Highclere Castle, the place where they filmed the show, could be a treat regardless. This stay featured cocktails and dinner with the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon, who live in part of the house, along with an extensive breakfast. The castle has been in the Carnarvon family since 1679.

Check Out the ‘Kingdom’ in the Fresh Prince of Bel-air House

Back when I watched The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, I often wondered if the house they filmed in was real or whether it was a set. As it turns out, it’s very real, and you can stay in it voa Airbnb.

Guests are allowed to stay in Will’s wing of the house — how big does a house have to be to have a wing for one person? — chill out in the huge pool and eat in an “elegant dining room.” Not to mention, they got to sleep in the king-sized bed pictured above with the biggest headboard I’ve ever seen.

Talk about a kingdom in Bel-Air.