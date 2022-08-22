Ask Giz Your Burning Science or Tech Questions and We’ll Get Them Answered

Here at Gizmodo Australia we like many things, lots of things, in fact. But one thing we really like is finding answers to stuff you want to know about.

If you’ve spent any time on Gizmodo Australia you’d have realised we hang out in the space that exists somewhere at the intersection of pop culture, science and technology. It’s an odd-looking Venn diagram and we wouldn’t want it any other way.

Back in March, we kicked off a fortnightly column that is centred on finding answers to the things you either don’t know about or want to learn more about in a neatly organised place. That place is Ask Giz. Think of Ask Giz like Google, except you only need one tab to answer your question, instead of 43, and it’s a real person giving you the info.

So far this year we’ve answered:

As you can see from this list, there are absolutely no limitations (well, there is, but that doesn’t sound as cool). So if you want to know what termites eat and why your eyes don’t grow back, through to why your phone battery drains so quickly or why the metaverse sucks so much, Ask Giz is your place to turn.

We’ve created a little form for you to fill out down below. You can remain anonymous, just tell us if you don’t want any information published.

Stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia and we’ll do our best to answer every question you send through!

This article has been updated since it was first published.