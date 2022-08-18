The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Another Loss for the DC Universe: Young Justice Is No More

Sabina Graves

Sabina Graves

Published 2 hours ago: August 18, 2022 at 10:00 am -
Filed to:americantelevisionnetworks
cartoonnetworkdavidzaslavdccomicsdcnationdcuniversediscoveryentertainment2cculturehbonetflixtelevisionintheunitedstateswarnerbroswarnermediayoungjustice
Another Loss for the DC Universe: Young Justice Is No More
Screenshot: HBO Max

There’s more disheartening news out of the Discovery and Warner Bros. merger as the latest casualty of cuts have fallen on DC’s animated series Young Justice. According to TV Line, season five will not be moving forward

“HBO Max from go had only ordered a single season of the onetime Cartoon Network and DC Universe series, and that plan has not changed. There are currently no plans for a season five,” the report reads. The series has already had a history of cancellations going back to its Cartoon Network days but found its audience again when it began streaming on Netflix. From there the show was renewed on DC Universe and later continued on HBO Max to critical acclaim. The series was leading up to some Crisis-level crossover events with its extended roster of young DC superheroes.

Things keep looking grim for the Warner Bros. catalogue under current boss David Zaslav. We’ll continue to keep track of genre shows we’re hoping will make it to stream another day; in the meantime, watch Young Justice while you can on HBO Max.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.