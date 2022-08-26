All 56 Targaryen Names, Ranked

The branches of the Targaryen family tree stretch far beyond the Game of Thrones TV franchise. In fact, if you look to George R.R. Martin’s original Song of Ice and Fire novels — including Fire and Blood, upon which House of the Dragon is based — there are more than 50 named Targaryens mentioned throughout Westerosi history. They all have two things in common: platinum blond hair and an abundance of ae’s and y’s in their names. Now, with scientific methods far too scientific to explain, I have ranked all of them solely by their names, not by their characters, according to their greatness — and thus beginning with the most unfortunately named Targaryen of them all.
56) Aenys
55) Duncan
54) Aerea
53) Gaemon
52) Maegelle
51) Saera
50) Aelyx
49) Daena
48) Alyssa
47) Daella
46) Daenys
45) Aemond
44) Rhaegel
43) Daemion
42) Baela
41) Naerys
40) Daeron
39) Vaella
38) Rhae
37) Aelor
36) Daenora
35) Maegon
34) Rhaenys
32) Rhaella
32) Rhaelle (tie)
31) Maegon
30) Gael
29) Visenya
28) Shaena
27) Aenar
26) Elaena
25) Maelor
24) Matarys
23) Rhaenyra
22) Aelora
21) Vaegon
20) Alysanne
19) Aemon
18) Viserra
17) Helaena
16) Valarr
15) Aerion
14) Rhaena
13) Maekar
12) Baelor
11) Viserys
10) Daemon
9) Shaera
8) Valerion
7) Jaehaerys
6) Rhaegar
5) Baelon
4) Aerys
3) Daenerys
2) Maegor
1) Aegon
With only one episode down, this war hasn’t even truly begun yet but is on the way, and when it comes it will be here for a while, apparently. Game of Thrones: Oops, All Targaryens! — er, House of the Dragon — airs Sundays on HBO Max.
Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.