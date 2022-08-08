Gird Your Wallets Because the Afterpay Day Sale Kicks off Soon

Between Amazon Prime Day and Click Frenzy Julove, the last few months have been chocked full of massive sale events. And just when you thought you could give your wallet a rest, there’s yet another shopping event just on the horizon: the second Afterpay Day of 2022.

Afterpay Day is a major four-day online and in-store event where you can snag huge savings across a wide range of Australian brands and products.

While we all love a good sale, it sure is hard to scour through dozens of websites at the same time to find the perfect bargain. When it comes to the big day, thousands of shoppers around the country will be racing through store aisles and tapping away at their keyboards to snap up all the biggest deals before you do.

That’s why we plan on doing the hard yards for you and rounding up all of the best Afterpay Day sales in one place. Be sure to bookmark this page, as we’ll be updating it with all of the best bargains we can get out hands on when the event kicks off next week.

Here’s everything we do know about the best Afterpay Day sales.

What is Afterpay Day 2022 and when is it?

Afterpay Day is a massive shopping event that occurs twice a year. On this day, thousands of retailers offer big discounts on their products both in-store and online. This upcoming Afterpay Day sale will take place between Thursday, 18 August and Sunday, 21 August.

During the previous Afterpay Day sale earlier this year, a few of the highlight deals included up to 25% off Dyson vacuum cleaners, up to 50% off select items at Mwave and select eBay retailers offering 15% off a range of products.

The previous sale also saw the launch of DROPSHOP by Afterpay experience, where customers could discover limited-edition drops, exclusive collaborations and the freshest releases. However, we’re not sure if DROPSHOP will be making a return during the next Afterpay Day 2022 sale. Here’s hoping.

What is Afterpay and how does it work?

We like to think of Afterpay as a lay-by option where you get to take your purchase straight home instead of waiting to pay it in full. It’s like a credit card, but minus the interest rates. How good, right?

Afterpay will break down your purchase into four equal instalments that you can pay fortnightly over six weeks.

Let’s say you want to buy something for $100, but you can’t afford it right now, or you’re waiting for your payslip to come in, so you choose to use Afterpay instead. On the day of purchase, you’ll most likely pay $25, which counts as your first instalment. Then, in the next two weeks, you’ll pay another $25 every fortnight until your balance is completely paid off after six weeks.

Although, if you forget to pay one of your instalments, you’ll be slapped with a $10 fee and an additional $7 if the payment remains unpaid seven days past the due date. In the meantime, Afterpay will pause your account, so you can’t use it until your debt is paid.

Who offers Afterpay?

About 63,000 small and large businesses offer Afterpay as a payment option. If you want to check if your favourite retailer is onboard, you can explore their payment options on their website or through the list of businesses on Afterpay’s store directory.

This post has been updated since its original publication.