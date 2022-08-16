The ACCC Is Investigating Social Media Use Like It’s 2009

It’s 2022 and the Australian government has now had the brilliant idea to look into this new thing the kids call social media.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has today announced it will be examining competition and consumer concerns with social media. It’s concerned there isn’t enough competition in the social media space and that very few companies have the monopoly. But it isn’t just the monopoly of your doomscrolling time the watchdog is worried about, it’s that so much e-commerce now happens within those platforms.

For the moment, the ACCC doesn’t have a whole lot to say on the matter. Its announcement today is saying that it’s going to start probing the social media space and that it wants help from consumers and businesses alike in putting together a report for government.

During its probe, the ACCC said it will examine competition issues involving social media services, including barriers to entry and expansion faced by new platforms, and hurdles and costs faced by consumers and businesses when they try to switch services.

An example of this is like when you want to take your banking data to a competing bank. ‘Porting’ your social media history might work in a messaging service, but there are other parties involved in that and it isn’t just your data. Not sure the idea of porting your Facebook photo albums from 2012 to another platform is worth anyone’s time in looking into.

The ACCC is also hoping to put itself inside the mind of a social media user, to determine what the experience is like, including through the impact of scams and the risk of being exposed to misleading or deceptive content by businesses through social media.

The social media platforms isolated by the ACCC in its Issues Paper are: Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, TikTok, Pinterest, YouTube, Reddit and Discord. According to research performed by sister agency, the ACMA, the ACCC said 75 per cent of consumers use Facebook, 44 per cent use Instagram, 20 per cent use Snapchat, 16 per cent use Twitter and 15 per cent use TikTok. This data is skewed, however, because the ACMA only interviewed adults. We know Facebook is haemorrhaging teen users.

There isn’t too much competition between social media platforms, because the proposition of each is completely different. So when we talk about ‘competition’, it’s more the inability for new players to enter the market. We hope. No, wait, they want to know how social media sites compete with non-social media digital platforms (for example Facebook Marketplace vs eBay or shopping via Instagram instead of through Etsy).

The ACCC also wants to know what draws you to a social media site. I wonder if “I just want to shitpost and look at cat vids” is a sufficient answer?

Other questions posed by the ACCC include: To what extent do users engage with social media services through apps, as opposed to mobile or desktop web browsers? How important is it for social media platforms to offer their services through apps, web browsers, and both? And Why is it important for users to have access to social media services?

Yikes.

Why is the ACCC looking into social media?

The ACCC has had tech giants in its sights for years. It ramped up action in July 2019 when it published its whopping 623-page Digital Platforms Inquiry report. The inquiry has already seen a tonne of action follow, including that time Facebook pulled news from Australia because legislation didn’t quite understand technology. But there’s a lot of eye-rolling when it comes to this stuff, especially when decisions are made by those not as well-versed in tech as the younger generation.

Anyway, go tell the ACCC how you use social media – they’re unlikely to get this right unless they hear from the people that actually use the stuff. You have until September 9 to read the Issues Paper and send your thoughts to digitalmonitoring@accc.gov.au.