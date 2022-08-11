The News Of Tomorrow, Today

11 Extremely Unhinged Posts Facebook Promoted Due to a Big Celebrity Page Bug

Jody Serrano

Published 15 hours ago: August 25, 2022 at 8:00 pm -
Earlier Wednesday, Facebook endured the digital equivalent of what happens when you drink one too many and your body says: “No, ma’am.” It filled users’ news feeds across the globe with very weird posts that random people had sent to celebrities like Eminem, Taylor Swift, and Nicki Minaj — stuff that wouldn’t turn up on the app’s front page if Facebook were operating normally.

Users baffled by Facebook’s digital vomit went over to Twitter to discuss, vent, and laugh their butts off at the truly outrageous comments and memes people sent to their idols.

“Can someone tell me why my Facebook feed is full of strangers posting to celebrities!?” a user named Kasey tweeted on Wednesday morning. “I have a lot of ‘Hello Daddy’ posts to The Rock and that’s just the beginning… ‘Whats up’ x 1000 to Taylor Swift!? Huh!??????”

The Verge reported that some folks even tried to make money during the chaos and included links to their PayPal accounts and cryptocurrency projects.

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, told Gizmodo in an email on Wednesday morning that the debacle was caused by a “configuration change” that was now resolved.

“Earlier today, a configuration change caused some people to have trouble with their Facebook Feed. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologise for any inconvenience,” the company said.

While the incident was no doubt unpleasant for the Facebook employees tasked with fixing the mess, it did provide me with some key takeaways. First of all, even though many like to point out that Facebook is a dinosaur that no one likes anymore — the platform reported that its monthly daily active users had declined for the first time in its nearly two-decade history earlier this year, although it should be noted that it still had 1.93 billion DAUs — there appeared to be quite a lot of people that noticed this problem on their Facebook feeds. Huh.

Secondly, even though this was deemed to be a bug, the strange comments sure provided a lot of laughs. And hey, it’s been a while since Facebook actually delighted people, if I do say so myself.

We’ve rounded up some of the weirdest posts brought to light by Facebook’s technical issues for your viewing pleasure. They include a man apparently asking Shakira if his hips don’t lie, a husband confessing to Nicki Minaj that she’s his celebrity crush, a judgmental chihuahua, also sent to Nicki Minaj, comparing her to Miley Cyrus, and what seems to be a grocery list for Ryan Reynolds.

Enjoy.

Enrique Iglesias Has Back Problems…?

Someone Worked Very Hard on This Finding Nemo Car and Really Wanted to Send It To Taylor Swift

And Then There Is This Man Who Seems to Be Challenging Shakira to a Dance Off

Camila Cabello Inspires Pain in This User, I Believe

A Husband Confessing His Love for Nicki Minaj… and Hoping His Wife Doesn’t See

A Daft Punk Fan Still Isn’t Over Their Split

I Wonder if Ryan Reynolds Ever Came Back With All That

Don’t Mess With the Chihuahua, Nicki

I’m Kind of Saddened by This But Don’t Know Why the Person Told Vin Diesel

Morbin Meme FTW

