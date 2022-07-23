We’re Liveblogging Marvel’s Comic-Con Hall H Panel

This time, this place three years ago, Kevin Feige and like, 50 of his most famous friends helped lift the lid on Marvel’s plans for phase 4 at one of the wildest panels to grace San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H. Now he’s back. What could he bring with him? Come join us and find out.

io9 is coming to you live from both inside Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 — thanks to roving reporter on the scene, Germain Lussier — and from across the world with the rest of the team as we sit down and prepare for the panel everyone has been waiting for at Comic-Con this year: Marvel Studios’ theatrical panel. We might have already had so much Marvel this year thanks to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Moon Knight, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Ms. Marvel, but there’s plenty to come this year alone, both on Disney+ and at the box office, where all eyes will be on a return to Wakanda this November with the Black Panther sequel.

But what else could we see tonight? Phase 4 might well and truly be in the thick of it right now, but there’s still plenty to come on the way, with show’s like Secret Invasion, and movies like The Marvels and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. And that’s not to say there’s even more to come — after all, what could possibly top even more phase 4 teases than perhaps a glimpse at what could become the MCU’s fifth?

