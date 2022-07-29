We Might Know Another Spider-Hero Coming to Across the Spider-Verse

Get a look at Dan Harmon’s next animated series. The Thing on the Doorstep is getting a new adaptation. Los Espookys makes its grand return. Plus, a glimpse at Riverdale’s season finale. To me, my spoilers!

The Thing on the Doorstep

Deadline reports Heather Graham, Barbara Crampton, Judah Lewis, Bruce Davison, and Johnathon Schaech have wrapped filming The Thing on the Doorstep, a “loose adaptation” of the H.P. Lovecraft story from director Joe Lynch (Wrong Turn 2), writer Dennis Paoli (Re-Animator, From Beyond) and producer Brian Yuzna (Society). According to the outlet, the film is “an erotic body-swapping horror, in which a psychiatrist played by Graham becomes obsessed with a young client with multiple personalities.”

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

Recently spotted tie-in merchandise seemingly hints Hobart “Spider-Punk” Brown will appear in Across the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Punk is finally going to get more recognition after all these years pic.twitter.com/i7N6BTerqZ — malachi (@MCUMarvels) July 27, 2022

The Lair

Collider also has four new photos from Neil Marshall’s latest horror film, The Lair. The story concerns a Royal Air Force pilot who is shot down over Afghanistan and “finds refuge in an abandoned underground bunker where deadly man-made biological weapons – half human, half alien – are awakened.”

Riverdale

Comic Book has photos from “Night of the Comet,” this Sunday’s season finale of Riverdale. Click through to see the rest.

Roswell, New Mexico

The gang can’t figure out why their friends are getting sucked underground in the synopsis for “Down in a Hole,” the August 15 episode of Roswell, New Mexico.

A SINKING FEELING – Max (Nathan Dean) and Rosa (Amber Midthunder) begin to uncover what Liz (Jeanine Mason) has been hiding, leading her to make a rash decision. Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Maria (Heather Hemmens) struggle as their trail to locating their missing friends runs cold. The series also stars Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn and Michael Trevino. The episode was directed by (#410). Original airdate 8/15/2022.

Little Demon

Danny DeVito and Aubrey Plaza star in the trailer for Little Demon, another new animated series from producer Dan Harmon.

From the co-creator of Rick and Morty comes the new animated comedy, FX’s Little Demon. Growing up can be hella annoying, especially when your father is Satan himself. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER starring Aubrey Plaza, Lucy DeVito, and Danny DeVito. Premieres 8/25. Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/BThtDHYZii — Little Demon (@LittleDemonFX) July 28, 2022

Harley Quinn

Constantine challenges Poison Ivy to a drinking contest while Bane has his credit card declined in a new “this season on…” trailer for Harley Quinn.

Los Espookys

Finally, the long-awaited second season of Los Espookys premieres September 16 on HBO Max.

