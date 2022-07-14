We Dared to Visit Jordan Peele’s Nope Amusement Park at Universal Studios Hollywood

io9 was invited to preview the Jupiter’s Claim set from Jordan Peele’s Nope, soon to be featured on the legendary Studio Tour attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood. While the plot of the film is still very under wraps, we were able to participate in an immersive carnival experience as we explored the real exteriors used in the film that was transported to the Southern California theme park. It will be included on the tram tour starting July 22 when Nope opens in theatres.

A Mysterious New Attraction

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Picture vehicles from Nope.

Setting the Tone

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Remnants of “bad weather,” which is all we learned about what’s going on in the world of Nope.

Welcome to Jupiter’s Claim

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Seems perfectly normal, not a cloud in sight.

Inflatable Jupe

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

The park honours “Jupe,” the character that former child star Ricky Park played in the Kid Sheriff show that’s part of the film’s universe.

Them’s the Rules

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

As part of the special event put on by Universal Pictures, we got to experience a special, one-night-only version of the latest addition to the Universal Studio Tour, where we were able to play carnival games for jingle jangle coins to exchange for prizes. Unfortunately the interactive aspects of this event won’t be a feature of the regular Universal Studios tour; only VIP tour guest will be able to walk around the sets. All other guests will have to spectate the eerie Western theme park from the tram.

Definitely Something Amiss

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

For this event, JFI Productions, a local immersive collective, brought us into the world of Nope. Randomly the Western characters would slip into a sort of daze, like when the weather affects your mood — but a bit more eerie.

All Fun and Games

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Then they’d snap back into carny action after the weird atmospheric vibes faded.

Step Right Up!

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Test your might!

Sets From Nope

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

The set features facades and show buildings that will be seen in the movie. It was completely rebuilt on the Universal Studios backlot for the studio tour attraction.

Perfectly Not Sketchy

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

This game involved a huge level of trust and luck to get a lot of coins.

Some Rides Were Closed

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Like the Star Lasso Experience which was a casualty of that “bad weather” park employees kept referring to.

Dusk Disturbance

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

As it got dark things began to get a little more freaky.

Startling Sounds

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

The western theme park music loop would get hit with unsettling sonic interference that would startle actors and direct their gaze to the sky.

Pay No Mind!

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

And again, the cast would snap back into work mode like nothing ever happened.

Collect Those Coins

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

You had to make sure to get more jingle jangle for prizes and ignore the weird sounds and screams.

Grand Prize

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

Prizes included special event Nope in-universe park gear.

Then The Clouds Appeared

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

And the screaming started again…

Don’t Look at The Sky…

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

We’ll find out why July 22 when Nope opens in theatres.

