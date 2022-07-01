Watch Ant-Man Try to Explain Why He Didn’t Go Up Thanos’ Butt

Guests aboard Disney Cruise’s newest ship The Wish will be the first to experience Avengers: Quantum Encounter, a Marvel Studios dinner theatre show. In it, actors from the films virtually reprise their roles for an in-universe dining experience where cruisers get a curated, themed meal — and some banter over a key battle against a particular purple Mad Titan.

Specifically, the topic at hand is why Ant-Man didn’t attack Thanos from, well, his posterior end. (You know you were wondering!) Here’s the clip, shared by Ashley Carter, theme park insider for My13News:

At the beginning of Avengers: Quantum Encounter, Scott Lang (aka Ant-Man) explains why he didn’t kill Thanos by shrinking down and, you know… pic.twitter.com/7kGHLSDXVp — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) June 30, 2022

“Let me address the elephant in the room,” Paul Rudd says in character as Scott Lang, addressing the much-talked-about theory for Avengers: Endgame. “I’ve heard a lot of chatter out there asking why I didn’t shrink down, go in, and uh — kill Thanos in a really creative way. First of all, gross. Secondly, it’s much more complicated than that. Allow me to explain — ”, at which point Hope (Evangeline Lilly) cuts him off because they’re about feed their guests. Perfect dinner topic for the Marvel fan I guess?

Avengers: Quantum Encounter then continues to include a multiple-course dining experience that gets drawn into its own slice of the cinematic universe — beyond that whole “complicated” situation with Thanos, presumably — with appearances from Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, and newcomer Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.