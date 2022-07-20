Vodafone Opens 5G Trial for iiNet, TPG, Kogan and Lebara Mobile Customers

Vodafone is giving Kogan, Lebara, iiNet and TPG mobile customers a free trial of 5G.

The trial will run for three months and will see Vodafone provide a free-of-charge 5G trial for all eligible new and existing Lebara and Kogan mobile customers. The trial will also be available to all eligible new and existing TPG and iiNet mobile customers.

Vodafone said the 5G trial will run until October 26, unless extended further.

There is a catch, however. Only a handful of Kogan, Lebara, iiNet and TPG customers will have access to 5G.

Kogan mobile plans included in the Vodafone 5G trial are:

Large 365 Days ($270/365 days)

Extra Large 365 Days ($300/365 days)

Large 365 Flex ($270/365 days)

Extra Large 365 Flex ($300/365 days)

Extra Large – 12 months ($40/month)

Lebara mobile plans included in the Vodafone 5G trial are:

$29.90 Medium 30 Day plan

$39.90 Large 30 Day plan

$49.90 Extra Large 30 Day plan

$69.90 XXL 30 Day plan

$80 Medium 90 Day plan

$140 Medium 180 Day plan

$250 Medium 360 Day plan

$105 Large 90 Day plan

$180 Large 180 Day plan

$300 Large 360 Day plan

TPG mobile plans included in the Vodafone 5G trial are:

$30 per month Large SIM Only plan

$40 per month Extra Large SIM Only plan

iiNet mobile plans included in the Vodafone 5G trial are:

$29.99 per month Large SIM Only Plan

$39.99 per month Extra Large SIM Only Plan

“We are doing this so more of our customers can experience the next-generation connectivity and speeds that 5G offers,” Vodafone said.

The good thing is, if you’re on any of those above eligible plans, you don’t need to do much – just make sure you have an active mobile recharge, have a 5G compatible device and that you’re in a 5G coverage area. You can check if you’re covered by Vodafone 5G over here.

The move follows Telstra quietly rolling out 5G to its pre-paid customers last month. The trial came shortly after the telco announced it was opening up its 5G tech to MVNOs – carriers using its network under their own brand (currently, there are a number of MVNOs using the Telstra network: Belong, Boost Mobile, Woolworths Mobile, ALDI Mobile, Pennytel, MATE and numobile. Exetel and Tangerine also use the Telstra network for some of their offerings).

Gizmodo Australia reached out to Optus to confirm the status of their 5G offering via MVNOs and will update this article when we hear back.