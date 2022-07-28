Updates From Star Trek: Picard, The Orville, and More

The Spirit Halloween movie has revealed a few of its familiar haunting faces. Another old friend returns for Dinsey+’s The Santa Clause sequel. Plus, behind the scenes of the return of Fate: The Winx Club, and what’s coming up on Evil. To me, my spoilers!

Evil Dead Rise

In a recent interview with Collider, Bruce Campbell described Evil Dead Rise as a “very European Evil Dead” movie that “does not suck in the least.”

It is because it’s actually does not suck in the least. Lee Cronin did a great job. Sam picks these director types who’ve had some experience, but we can still sort of shove them into the Evil Dead box a little bit since these are Maverick-type directors. I give Sam credit, he’s not picking people, we’re just gonna mimic his shit. They come with very strong personalities and approaches. It’s a very European Evil Dead.

Spirit Halloween: The Movie

Spirit Halloween’s official Instagram has revealed that Buzzsaw, Mr. Dark, and Nightcrawler (three of the store’s original animatronic characters) are confirmed to appear in the new movie starring Christopher Lloyd and Rachel Leigh Cook.

The Munsters

You may now stream “It’s Zombo” and “House of Zombo,” two songs from Rob Zombie’s The Munsters soundtrack, available as a single from Waxwork Records.

Control

A woman with telekinesis must complete a series of small, WarioWare-esque tasks to save the life of her daughter in the trailer for Control.

The Santa Clauses

Deadline reports David Krumholtz will reprise his role as Bernard the Elf in The Santa Clauses — the upcoming series based on The Santa Clause at Disney+.

Star Trek: Picard

According to Terry Matalas on Twitter, Seven of Nine will be a Commander when Picard returns for its third and final season — but remained mum on whether she’ll be referred to by her pre-assimilation name of Annika Hansen or not.

Excellent question! One I won’t answer😏 — Terry Matalas (@TerryMatalas) July 25, 2022

What We Do in the Shadows

The mansion gets a makeover in a brief synopsis for “Go Flip Yourself,” the August 23 episode of What We Do in the Shadows.

The mansion gets a makeover. Written by Marika Sawyer; directed by Yana Gorskaya.

Archer

Meanwhile, Archer attends a spy convention in the synopsis for “The Big Con,” airing on August 24.

Free drinks, party rooms and swag bags are just a few of the things the gang is not enjoying at the world’s foremost spy convention, Clandesti-con! Written by Mark Ganek.

Evil

The team investigate “possessed toys and electronics” in photos from “The Demon of Parenthood,” this week’s episode of Evil. You are highly encouraged to head over to Spoiler TV to see the rest.

The team responds to reports of possessed toys and electronics originating from a store. David is tasked with retrieving a hidden message that may be the key to saving the prophet Grace Ling. Written By: Sarah Acosta Directed By: Aisha Tyler

Fate: The Winx Club

We also have a behind-the-scenes featurette discussing the second season of Fate: The Winx Club.

Motherland: Fort Salem

Lethal measures are used in the trailer for “She Returns,” the trailer for next week’s episode of Motherland: Fort Salem.

The Orville: New Horizons

Finally, The Orville goes to war in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Domino.”

