The Ultrahuman Ring Is Here to Track Your Metabolism

A company that calls itself “the world’s most advanced metabolic fitness platform”, has announced the launch of its newest wearable, the Ultrahuman Ring. The ring is described as a “metabolism-tracking wearable” and I’m having flashbacks to wearing a mood ring as a teen.

According to Ultrahuman, the ring will “measure movement, sleep and the body’s energy dynamics, coupled with intelligent activity or recuperating recommendations, in real-time, to balance and take control of your health”.

There are some bold claims here.

“We have always believed in the power of biomarkers in terms of their ability to make health optimisation more efficient. With the Ultrahuman ring and a new suite of metabolic biomarkers, you can now understand not just what’s affecting your glucose metabolism but also how to act on the insights in an efficient way,” said Mohit Kumar, Ultrahuman founder and CEO.

“For example, you could figure how much of your glucose metabolism is affected by the lack of sleep vs the food itself. This is a phenomenal leap in the world of biomarkers and allows us to study various factors around human health in a unique and much more impactful way than ever.”

The ring, Ultrahuman said, provides a minimal form factor with no screens or vibrations keeping you away from constant notifications. Yes, because it’s a ring.

As there’s no screen, you check your details on the app.

The ring’s outer surface is made of titanium, coated with tungsten carbide. It looks like a mood ring, yes, but it’s also quite similar to the ‘Halo’ payments ring Bankwest launched a few years ago. But that promised to give you strange looks from cashiers when you attempt to pay with your finger, this promises insights into your metabolism.

The company said the Ultrahuman Ring works standalone or in combination with its glucose monitoring platform, Ultrahuman M1. It also boasts a five-day battery life.

Wild.