Twitter’s Down, But the World’s Still Spinning

Glassy-eyed Twitter addicts on Thursday morning were shocked to find the site down and out of commission.

Reports of Twitter outages on the tracking site Down Detector appeared in the minutes before 8 a.m. Eastern time, right as much of the U.S.’ East coat worse force logged on for work. Outage reports quickly skyrocketed, topping over 54,000 by the time of writing. Gizmodo was unable to access the site and instead received an error page saying “something went wrong.” TweetDeck is also down at the time of writing.

The outage appears limited to Twitter. Down Detector noted some incremental outages across other sites but Twitter stood alone with its sharp and sudden rise of reports. In an emailed statement, a Twitter spokesperson told Gizmodo they are looking into the situation. At around 9 a.m. EST, Gizmodo staff based in the U.K. and some on the East Coast said they were successfully able to access the site. Around 10 minutes later, Twitter released a statement acknowledging the issue and said it was working to get the site back up for everyone. Presumably, users without access to the site were unable to see that message.

Some of you are having issues accessing Twitter and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone. Thanks for sticking with us. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 14, 2022

The outage comes at a tense time for Twitter which is just days into what may amount to a lengthy legal battle with its chicken shit would be owner Elon Musk. On Tuesday, the company sued the billionaire in Delaware court in an effort to force him to close out his $US44 ($61) billion acquisition of the company.

This story is developing.