Today’s Best Australian Tech Deals

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

We love a tech deal, friends. Lucky for us, there are plenty of them around at all times.

If you love a red-hot deal as much as us, we’ve rounded up our top picks below. We’ll update this list fairly regularly, so be sure to check in often.

If you’d rather save an extra few bucks by playing your favourite Nintendo games in handheld mode, be sure to check out the Nintendo Switch Lite that’s currently on sale for $40 off.

Perfect for enjoying a nostalgic gaming experience, you can play newly added NES games such as the three original Kirby games or our favourite N64 relic, Pokémon Snap.

Shop it here for $289 (down from $329.99).

If you want a cheap as chips power bank to take with you on the go, consider this Cygnett power bank. While it only sports 4,400mAh, it still has plenty of enough juice to charge your smartphone two to three times over.

Shop it here for $13.12 (down from $30.45).

This might just be one of the the lowest price drops we’ve seen on the Ecovacs Deebot N8 robot vacuum. While it usually retails for $799, you can now bring it all the way down to a low $449.

All you have to do is enter the code N8JULY50 when you get to checkout.

This robot vacuum sports a superior suctioning power of 2,300Pa and can even mop your floors. This smart fellow also possesses carpet detection, multi-floor mapping, dToF laser navigation, a long-lasting battery and auto-boost suctioning power.

Shop it here for $449 (down from $799).

We all know what this little fella is. Before film took over, many of us captured all of our best memories in miniature polaroid shots that we could plaster on our bedroom walls or the fridge.

Fujifilm’s Instax range was the perfect affordable option for many who wanted in on the retro action, but didn’t want to lug around a bulky and plain-looking camera. Perhaps the biggest draw for some was that they came in an array of cute pastel colours with customisable film options to match any aesthetic.

You can grab one of Fujifilm’s Instax Mini polaroid cameras here for $87.95 (down from $119) – just pick your favourite colour: Charcoal | White | Lilac | Sky Blue

If you’ve just gotten your paws on a Nintendo Switch, you might have noticed just how small its Joy-Con controllers can be. If you’re someone with big hands and love to play in handheld mode, you might not have considered there’s an alternative way to play instead of grabbing a bulky Pro controller.

Grab yourself a pair of Hori Split Pad Pro controllers that slide onto the edges of your Switch just like your Joy-Cons do. While you won’t be able to play games that require your Joy-Cons’ motion sensors (such as Mario Tennis Aces or Nintendo Switch Sports), you’ll no longer have any dramas playing your favourite AAA games.

Shop your pair here for $68 with coupon (down from $99.95).

If you want a waterproof speaker you can take with you into the pool or the shower, Ultimate Ears’ colourful Wonderboom 2 range is the perfect choice. Despite its small, transportable size, you’ll find it can pump out some big sound.

Considering five colours are on sale right now, you won’t want to miss this bargain Bluetooth speaker at one of its lowest prices ever.

The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 is available here for $85 (down from $129.95), just pick the colour of your choice: Blue | Black | Peach | Unicorn | Grey

If you want a premium smartwatch and fitness tracker that’s as jacked as you are, then the Garmin Fenyx 6x Pro is the one for you. Although its recommended retail price is pretty steep (alright fine, it’s hefty), if you’ve ever wanted to take the plunge and snap up a smartwatch that can do it all, at least save yourself $500 while grabbing it.

It features a 1.4-inch sunlight-readable display, enhanced sensors that can check your wrist heart rate, as well as gauge your blood oxygen saturation, and supports advanced sleep monitoring.

Shop it here for $749 (down from $1,249).