Thor: Love and Thunder Is Out Today and Here’s Why You Should Go Watch It

The fourth Thor movie is finally upon us, dubbed Thor: Love and Thunder, with Taika Waititi at the helm and the return of some of our favourite characters.

The official trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder dropped in May, giving us a deeper look at the film, Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor and some new bits of action. But the new featurette for Thor: Love and Thunder that we got last month was more exciting than all of its trailers combined. We’ve also seen it, and look, we liked it. Don’t worry, we won’t be spoiling anything. But we do think you should go see it.

Let’s get you up to speed on everything you should know before you watch Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor: Love and Thunder trailers

The official Thor: Love and Thunder trailer is below, showing off a good deal about the flick, including our first look at Gorr the God Butcher (he looks absolutely terrifying).

Here’s the teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder. Here’s all the interesting bits that we noticed from the trailer, if you’re an eagle-eyed Marvel lover.

And, the best yet: the featurette.

The trailers for Waititi’s latest (as you can see above) have been excellent. There’s just something about seeing all that footage cut with the actors and filmmaker gushing over it that gives a whole new level of energy.

What we know about the plot

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth movie in the Thor series of Marvel movies and will feature the return of Thor (as you can probably tell from the name).

Keeping with this whole “we’re not going to spoil the movie for you” thing, we’re going to pull what we gathered from the trailers above and the movies that came before Thor: Love and Thunder.

It would seem that this movie is a bit of a journey of self-discovery for Hemsworth’s Thor. He’s seen getting back into shape and travelling with the Guardians of the Galaxy (who are getting a third movie as well sooner or later) and says that his superhero-ing days are over. He’s become a legend worth telling a story about (at least according to Korg) and is no longer the only “Thor”.

In the teaser trailer, we got our first look at Russell Crowe’s Zeus, a suit-wearing Valkyrie (played by Tessa Thompson) and the new Thor, AKA Jane Foster, AKA Mighty Thor, who is played by Natalie Portman.

When the official trailer was released, we got a better look at Zeus, Mighty Thor, Valkyrie in battle armour and Gorr the God Butcher, but apart from some extra snippets of the movie, the official trailer didn’t reveal all that much (except that Gorr’s motive appears to be entirely about killing gods, go figure).

The female Mighty Thor (who first appeared in the Mighty Thor comics) seems to be a central part of the story, seen throughout the official trailer. This could be how we see the creation of a new superhero for the larger MCU, but could also be a way for Hemsworth to exit the role. The film will be over the top, too, according to Waititi. Considering his filmography, this checks out, however parts of the film seem reminiscent of the original Thor and Thor 2: The Dark World (especially some of the darker, less colourful shots), which were more serious in tone than Thor Ragnarok (the last Thor film to release, with Waititi at the helm and a more comedic and colourful delivery).

In 2020, Portman confirmed that her character will be going through cancer treatment while also being a hero on the side. In the comics, Jane Foster became Mighty Thor once the original Thor became unworthy to pick up the Mjolnir hammer. It looks like the film will show a similar thing, with Thor unable to wield the reconstructed Mjolnir and the hammer being held by Mighty Thor.

We do believe there’s some new footage in the featurette, too. The characters reacting to Thor’s very Peter Quill outfit. Footage of goats Tanngrisnir and Tanngnjóstr, who are important enough to get their own character posters, and of course that final shot of Thor vs. Gorr… hey that rhymed!

No spoilers, but here’s four movies we reckon you should watch before you see Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor: Love and Thunder reception

Overall, fans have reacted well. And not in a Morbius way. Our review of Thor: Love and Thunder declares the flick is not nearly as cohesive or propulsive as Thor: Ragnarok, but it’s more ambitious and heartfelt. The cast all bring their A-games. And our friends over at Lifehacker declare it’s impossible not to love it. It’s a similar vibe when you look outside of our brands.

Who is starring in Thor: Love and Thunder?

We’ve already touched on this, but here’s a summary. Of course, Chris Hemsworth will appear as Thor again, along with Natalie Portman as Jane Foster (and Mighty Thor) and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. Christian Bale will be playing the villain known as Gorr the God Butcher. Tom Hiddleston, or Loki, hasn’t been confirmed.

The Guardians of the Galaxy will be appearing too. This includes Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis and Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot. Bradley Cooper’s Rocket Racoon and Zoey Saldana’s Gamora are noticeably absent.

Additionally, Taika Waititi will be reprising his role as Korg, Jaimie Alexander will return as Sif, Sean Gunn will play Kraglin, Akosia Sabet will play The Goddess Bastet and Russell Crowe will play Zeus.

Finally, Matt Damon will play Actor Loki, Sam Neill will play Actor Odin, Luke Hemsworth will play Actor Thor and Melissa McCarthy will play Actor Hela. We suspect that these four will recreate what happened in Thor: Ragnarok at some point.

Thor: Love and Thunder release date

Thor: Love and Thunder will release today, July 6, 2022.

While you’re here, why not check out all the other sci-fi, horror and fantasy films coming our way this year. This article has been updated since it was first published.