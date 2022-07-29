The V/H/S Found-Footage Horror Series Will Next Tackle the Apocalyptic Year of 1999

The V/H/S found-footage horror anthology series experienced a shot of adrenaline last year with V/H/S/94, which despite being the fourth film in the main franchise was probably its best-received entry to date. Shudder hopes to keep the freaky magic going with V/H/S/99, a new instalment set in guess which year.

It’ll hit the streamer just before Halloween, and features the contributions of filmmakers Maggie Levin (Into The Dark: My Valentine), Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City), Flying Lotus (Kuso), Tyler MacIntyre (Tragedy Girls), and Joseph and Vanessa Winter (Deadstream). If 1999 feels almost too late for the realm of VCRs and “be kind, rewind,” well — that’s very much on purpose. According to the official synopsis, “V/H/S/99 harkens back to the final punk rock analogue days of VHS, while taking one giant leap forward into the hellish new millennium. In V/H/S/99, a thirsty teenager’s home video leads to a series of horrifying revelations.”

Naturally, those involved behind the scenes are pumped for its potential. Craig Engler, head of Shudder, calls it “the biggest and best film yet in the series” in a Shudder press release, while producer Josh Goldbloom explains the timeline further: “The last year of the ‘90s was a perfect playground for us. DVDs surpassed VHS, Blair Witch took the world by storm, and Y2K fears created a sense of apocalyptic dread. Add to that six of the most creative genre filmmakers in the world, and we’re confident this is the biggest, baddest, and most wildly savage V/H/S yet!”

Apocalyptic dread? Wildly savage? We’re curious, to say the least. V/H/S/99 hits Shudder on October 20.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.