The Paper Girls Hold the Fate of Humanity in Their Hands in the Latest Prime Video Trailer

Here’s a new trailer with an extended look at the adaptation of the critically acclaimed graphic novel Paper Girls from Prime Video. Brian K. Vaughan (Saga) and Cliff Chiang may have created the crew of bike-riding paper girls who get into time-travel hijinks — but the more and more we see the cast bringing them to life, the more we think they just are the characters.

The series stars Riley Lai Nelet as Erin Tang, Sofia Rosinsky as Mac Coyle, Camryn Jones as Tiffany Quilkin, and Fina Strazza as KJ Brandman — who appear from all that we’ve seen so far to be simply perfect. Seeing more bits of their ‘80s-era spunk makes us even more convinced they were pushed out of their time and plopped into ours. Check out the latest trailer below ,which gives us a closer look at those robot bugs unleashed:

It’s so cool to finally get to see more of the two warring time travel factions in action as the girls are chased into 2019. We think we recognise the voice and unmistakable hair as Jason Manzoukas playing the leader of the Old Timers, which is an inspired choice — we’re really interested in seeing some comedy favourites in this sci-fi realm. Also, love that Ali Wong gets to reimagine older Erin, who the girls encounter for help, in a more fully realised way than in the comics. And it seems we also get to see additional expansions beyond volume one of the comics for the television show, which looks like it will bring in other adult versions of the characters into the storyline sooner.

Paper Girls begins streaming weekly July 29 on Prime Video; in the meantime, check out our primer on the series for everything you need to know about the Paper Girls.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.