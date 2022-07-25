The Most Awesome Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con, Day 4

San Diego Comic-Con is over, but cosplay is forever! If you’re experiencing withdrawals now that Comic-Con has closed its doors for the year, we’ve got you covered with one last hit of cosplay awesomeness from the last day of the convention.

Don’t forget to check out our previous Comic-Con 2022 cosplay galleries below:

That’s chaotically good cosplay, Wanda

Photo: Gizmodo/Gizmodo

Earth’s Old Timiest Heroes

We’ll forgive Leela for having two eyes here, you need to be very aware at Comic-Con

Bender’s ready to go home

Enter the Matrix of Madness!

All maps lead to very specific Jumanji Reboot Cosplays

Wonder Rey has a *very* fashionable Wookiee friend

Keeping it in the Shazamily

Hopefully this Arwen enjoyed the Rings of Power trailer

We must be nothing less than fabulous, Ms. Frost

Deadpool’s Streaming on Disney+, so he’s officially a Disney Princess now

Double the Wandas

He may not be Inevitable, but he’s certainly Iron Man

This is what happens when your all-powerful elements wielder awakens as a small child

She-Hulk’s ready to go after that trailer!

We love a casual Tom Nook, as long as he’s not asking us to pay our loan

All that glitters is gold for this Siren from Love, Death, and Robots

Mary’s just Poppins in

Good soldiers follow orders

She-Ra fans, you instantly heard ‘Hey, Adora’ in your head, didn’t you

Peter B. Parker is us, we are Peter B. Parker

We’d have concerns about tickling this Elmopool

Catwoman spends one of her nine lives at Comic-Con, worth it

Symbiote Spidey takes a page out of Miles’ style book

Powder’s gone, there’s only Jinx now

Loving the hat on this Beetlejuice

All hail the Goblin King!

The couple that cosplays together, accidentally mentally imprisons a small New Jersey town to process grief together

We’re here for this Wing Reveal

Fairy Godmothers make for ideal Comic-Con guardians

The Boiling Isles’ finest Witch is here for a magical time

Judge, jury, and Comic-Con attendee

Batman and Green Arrow know how to mask up

Peter Porker brings home the bacon

The Queen of Darkness herself, Black Lady!

We’re all a little goblin mode after Comic-Con, anyway