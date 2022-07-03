The Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Opening is a Splashy, Colourful Bop

The Cyberpunk 2077 train keeps going, despite its rocky protracted launch. Now that the game’s been patched into a playable (and enjoyable) state, and DLC is on the horizon, it’s the perfect time for Netflix to release that Edgerunners tie-in anime they offered us a first look at last month during their week long TUDUM event.

Studio Trigger, handling production on the series alongside CD Projekt Red and best known for Promare and Little Witch Academia, revealed the opening titles to Edgerunners on Saturday during their panel at Anime Expo in Los Angeles. Set to “This Ffire” by Franz Ferdinand, the opening is a visual feast — like their work often is — and is heavy on the yellow that Cyberpunk has become infamously known for. Similar to the opening for last year’s Super Crooks, everything in the opening just looks and sounds great, so much that you will likely not skip the opening during the series’ 10-episode first season. And if that doesn’t catch your attention, the series’ soundtrack being handled by Silent Hill’s Akira Yamaoka likely will.

Edgerunners is set in in the same universe as the game, and by extension Mike Pondsmith and R. Talsorian Games’ tabletop RPG. The anime tells the story of David Martinez (voiced by Zach Aguilar of Demon Slayer fame). As a street kid looking to survive in Night City, David opts to become a mercenary outlaw, aka a cyberpunk. The setup sounds more or less like that of 2077, with David being an actual character with history in the world of Night City rather than 2077’s protagonist V, who the player had to create from top to bottom. The series will also focus on a netrunner named Lucy, and the two will inevitably cross paths at some point during the season.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will hit Netflix in September.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.