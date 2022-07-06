The Apple MacBook Air With M2 Opens for Pre-Orders This Week

First revealed at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference 2022 in early June, the redesigned MacBook Air with an M2 processor, which trades the ultra-thin laptop’s long-standing wedge design for boxier edges, will finally be available for pre-order starting this Friday, June 8, with shipping and in-store availability a week later on June 15, 2022.

Besides being one of the most affordable laptop options Apple offers, the MacBook Air has long been known for its ultra-thin profile, famously revealed by Steve Jobs back in 2008 when he pulled it out of a manila envelope on stage. But the MacBook Air’s design, which has traditionally tapered to a thin edge with the lid closed, now looks more similar to the MacBook Pro’s. According to our own Phillip Tracy, who went hands on with the new MacBook Air at WWDC 2022, the redesign “feels grown-up.”

The MacBook Air has actually been growing up for a few years now. Back in late 2020, with the inclusion of the Apple M1 processor, the MacBook Air became more than just a laptop for those looking to slim down their every day carry. Apple’s in-house silicone boosted the performance of the MacBook Air to the point where it was comparable to pricier laptops using Intel and AMD processors, with battery life that outperformed the competition.

The new Apple MacBook Air with M2 rethinks the laptop even further. It’s still incredibly thin at 0.5 inches thick, but gains a 13.6-inch display — which unfortunately loses some screen real estate to a notch — a 1080P webcam, a welcome lack of Apple’s questionable Touch Bar, the return of the MagSafe power connector to Apple’s laptops, and four colour options: Space Grey, Silver, Starlight (soft gold), and Midnight (dark bluish).

Pricing for the new Apple MacBook Air with M2 starts at $US1,199 ($1,664) (or $US1,099 ($1,526) for students eligible for an educational discount). On Friday, we’ll have a better idea of how RAM, storage, and other upgrades will affect its price tag.