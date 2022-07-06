Telstra Day Includes $350 off an iPhone 13

Happy Telstra Day, everyone.

The telco has resurfaced Telstra Day in 2022, with the idea basically being its own little Black Friday-like sale. You can score smartphones, tablets, speakers, smartwatches and accessories, kind of just depends what they feel like discounting. Last month, the telco was in a strange mood, because for Telstra Day in June, it was giving away a vacuum cleaner.

This month, however, it’s back to business as usual. Kind of. If you count $350 off an iPhone 13 as ‘business as usual’.

Telstra Day comes around sporadically, and there’s also a caveat – each deal is only valid for the day. Here’s what they’ve got for today.

Telstra Day July deals:

These deals are open to new and existing Telstra customers, via the telco’s online store and in-store. The sale is on Thursday July 7, 2022.

Apple

It’s not often the iPhone goes on sale. It’s even less often that the sale is for the latest range of iPhones. This month, Telstra is slashing the iPhone 13 by $350, costing $999 instead of $1,349. With $300 off, the iPhone 13 Pro will cost $1,399 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max will set you back $1,549.

Here are Telstra’s plans (please keep in mind that these plans will update tomorrow, July 7, with the Telstra Day sale pricing).

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

Samsung

It isn’t just Apple gear the telco is flinging for cheap on Telstra Day, it’s also slashing the price of Samsung phones. The Samsung Galaxy S22 will be $1,049 instead of $1,249; the Galaxy S22+ will be $1,299 after a $250 discount; and the Galaxy S22 Ultra has had $300 slashed, bringing the price down to $1,549.

The Samsung Flip has a $500 discount, with Telstra selling the phone for $999 for one day only and the Samsung A73 will cost $599.

Here are Telstra’s Samsung plans (as with the iPhone 13 plans, these plans will update tomorrow, July 7, with the Telstra Day sale pricing).

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy A73

What else?

In addition to cheap phones, you can also score $150 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch4, with the 40mm watch coming in at $349 and the 42mm model, $499.

You can also grab the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $149, after a $100 discount, and rounding out the Samsung kit is the Samsung Trio Wireless Charger, $99 for Telstra Day, instead of its usual $159 RRP.

In the speaker space, you can score a Sprout Nomad Alpha Bluetooth Speaker for $240, instead of $360, or the Harmon Kardon Onyx 7 for $299, instead of $360. Lastly, JBL Tune 510 Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones get a $30 Telstra Day discount, available for $49.

Check back next month as we’ll keep this page updated. The last update was made on July 6, 2022.