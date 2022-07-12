Telstra’s Consumer and Business Calls Are Now Being Answered in Australia

Telstra has today announced its consumer and small business calls are now all being answered by “your neighbours” in Australia.

Forming part of the telco’s T22 strategy, Telstra has hired around 2,000 new team members to answer all consumer and small business calls in Australia. The move, Telstra said, is “designed to make life better for customers”.

“Our team are your neighbours,” outgoing CEO Andy Penn said.

“They’re located in cities and towns across Australia, including regional hubs like Maryborough, Bunbury and Bathurst. Thanks to hybrid working, this means the person helping you could be in your state, suburb, town or – who knows – even your street.”

According to Telstra, one thing customers were frequently asking for was an Australian-based employee to answer their calls.

The press release announcing consumer and business calls were being answered in Australia was quite bizarre. In addition to leading with “G’day”, Telstra also took the announcement as an opportunity to show its staff are ‘just like you and me’. The telco profiled staff members that are also rugby players, cat owners and long-term Telstra employees.

Back the announcement:

“For quick questions – like checking your bill summary, managing your services or even troubleshooting connection issues – we have the My Telstra app. But for more complex problems or a bit of extra help, you told us you want to speak to someone who gets you. Someone who understands your service history, and knows what you’re going through,” Telstra said of its call centre shift. “Now when you call, you will speak to locals from all over Australia – people who reflect our community and customer base including many who have accents representing our diversity.”

Well, there you go.