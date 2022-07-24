Teen Titans Go is Got Zack Snyder to Guest Star…Yes, Seriously

Every now and then, Teen Titans Go loves to bring in a real life celebrity who will either gleefully bully the titular heroes, or let said heroes get viciously bullied by the special guest star. (Assuming they don’t team up to fight a musical dragon or some such.) Next on the list of guest celebrities is Zack Snyder, director of some of the most important films of our time, such as 300, Army of the Dead, and Guardians: Owls of Ga’Hoole.

As revealed at San Diego Comic-Con, Snyder is coming to celebrate Titans Go’s 365th episode in the fall, which is already a strange thing for me to wrap my head around. In the episode, “365,” the Titans want this to be a special occasion, so they sneak onto the Warner Bros. lot and find Snyder. Given how many goofs and chaos that Titans Go manages to pack into a single episode, and how their jokes can take a hard left, there’s sure to be some good laughs here. Just maybe don’t expect any fresh jokes about recent news as it relates to the Snyder Cut.

As it stands, Snyder represents one of the bigger present day celebrities that Teen Titans Go has managed to bag. Previous big name guests include comics creators Marv Wolfman and George Pérez, Stan Lee, and even LeBron James early in the series’ run. That the director is willing to go along with this is proof that he’s willing to make fun of himself on some level, the bigger question is if he’ll prove to be a good fit and worth a hypothetical return, should the stars align.

In addition to Snyder, a future Teen Titans Go episode will bring back rap group De La Soul. The band appeared in an early 2021 episode as part of a decades-long effort to get back the rights to their music, and they did later that same year. Look for them, and surely even more guest stars, to pop up when Teen Titans Go returns for season eight in the coming months.

[via The Hollywood Reporter]

