Taron Egerton Hopes to Join the MCU By Playing Wolverine

Ever since Fox got themselves snatched up Disney and Kevin Feige made it clear that the mutants would be making their way to the MCU eventually, there’s been no shortage of speculation about who’ll be playing the new batch of X-Men. Moreso than Professor X or Magneto, Wolverine is the one that everyone’s got some opinion on. These days, we now know there’s nothing stopping Hugh Jackman from coming back to the role (and the frankly absurd diet needed to maintain it) that launched him into cinematic stardom. But there’s been no shortage of folks who want someone new to take the reigns, and one actor is now specifically making their desires clear rather than simply dancing around the subject and hoping to be John Krasinski’d into an eventual film.

Specifically, it’s Taron Egerton of Kingsman and Rocketman fame (or more importantly, Moomintroll) who wants to get in on the comic book action. He said as such to the New York Times; while promoting his upcoming Apple TV+ show Black Bird, Egerton admitted that he has spoken with Marvel Studios employees, including Kevin Feige, about getting involved in the superhero game. While it’s something he’s hoping to take a shot at, he also knows that there’s some big shoes to fill, regardless of whoever eventually plays the character. “I’d be excited, but I’d be apprehensive as well,” he said. “Hugh is so associated with the role that I’d wonder if it’d be very difficult for someone else to do it.” Back in 2019, the actor talked about being aware of fans wanting him in the role, and was flattered that they were rooting for him.

Talking with Feige raises the chances of Egerton getting a shot to play Wolverine just slightly, but it’s equally possible that Feige and crew have someone else in mind for him to play. Since Marvel has just so much stuff in various stages of production, we won’t really know what Egerton’s future is until we know. Maybe he’ll wind up being Wolverine, mayhaps he’ll get locked in for Human Torch or Nova. (Maybe he’d be a good Cyclops?) Either way, it’s doubtful that he won’t wind up playing a superhero eventually, since basically everyone does…it’s just a matter of whom it’ll be.

[via The Hollywood Reporter]

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.