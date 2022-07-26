The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Supernatural Prequel The Winchesters Drops a Punchy New Trailer

Cheryl Eddy

Cheryl Eddy

Published 1 day ago: July 27, 2022 at 9:30 am -
Filed to:carlos
deanwinchesterhumaninterestjanisjensenacklesjimmorrisonjohndrakerodgermegdonnellysupernaturaltelevisionintheunitedstatestelevisionseriestelevisionshows
Supernatural Prequel The Winchesters Drops a Punchy New Trailer
Screenshot: The CW/YouTube

Dean Winchester (The Boys’ Jensen Ackles, who is also an executive producer) returns to narrate this lengthy trailer for Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, which shows the fateful night Mary (Meg Donnelly) and John (Drake Rodger) met back in 1972 while wailing on a black-eyed beastie — and each other! Check it out:

Since we know these two will end up getting married and having kids, all that “you don’t want any part of this life” business feels like something The Winchesters will have to move past fairly quickly. Though the show is set in the 1970s, it definitely still has those slick, unmistakably contemporary CW production values — though Carlos, the character with the sweet van, holy water squirt gun, and the whole “Jimi, Janis, Jim Morrison… amen!” thing, looks to be representing the era in his own way.

What do you think of this trailer — and will you be tuning in, and what do you think are the chances The Winchesters gets its own 15-season run?

The Winchesters premieres October 11 on the CW.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.