What We’re Watching on Stan in July

There are a handful of good TV shows and movies debuting on Australia’s own streaming service Stan this month.

While it’s a bit of a mixed bag when it comes to genres Stan streams, we’ve got a few recommendations of what you should keep an eye out for as we speed through July.

The Undeclared War

Set in a post-pandemic 2024 AND in the run up to a British general election, The Undeclared War tracks a leading team of analysts buried in the heart of GCHQ, secretly working to ward off a series of cyberattacks, among other threats to the UK’s national security. When a routine stress test of internet infrastructure goes awry, 21-year-old GCHQ intern Saara Parvan suddenly finds herself operating on the invisible frontier of high-stakes cyber warfare.

The first season of The Undeclared War is already streaming in Australia on Stan.

Nude Tuesday

Starring Jackie van Beek (The Breaker Upperers), Damon Herriman (The Tourist) and Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords), the Stan original film Nude Tuesday is an absurdist comedy about a couple that spends a week at a new-age retreat in a bid to save their marriage. Spoken entirely in gibberish, the idea is that audiences will be able to choose their own subtitle adventure with three different versions to pick from, subtitled by Celia Pacquola and Ronny Chieng. It sounds utterly bizarre and we’re here for it.

Nude Tuesday is streaming this month (July 7) on Stan in Australia.

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Following a smashing first season, season two of Stan’s RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will make its bold and extravagant return in Australia this month, with host Queen RuPaul, iconic Drag Race veteran judge Michelle Visage and Australian comedian Rhys Nicholson returning to the judging panel. This season will see a new slew of outrageously fierce and fabulous queens from Australia and New Zealand all vying to snatch the crown for the next Down Under Drag Race Superstar.

Season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under starts streaming on Stan July 30. Stan has a tonne of RuPaul content on its platform to watch while you wait for season two.

Blade/Blade II/Blade: Trinity

This one is cheating a little – Gizmodo Australia is giving you three Blade movies under the one recommendation this month. Coming to Stan on July 15, you’ll find Blade, Blade II and Blade: Trinity. If you’re unfamiliar, Blade is based on the fictional Marvel Comics character of the same name. Wesley Snipes stars as the tortured soul Blade, who is half man, half immortal. Blade sharpens his lethal skills under the guidance of Whistler – his mentor, guardian and fellow hunter of the night. When the bloodthirsty Immortals’ lord, Deacon Frost, declares war on the human race, Blade is humanity’s last hope for survival.

The Matrix/The Matrix: Reloaded/The Matrix: Revolutions

Last on Gizmodo Australia’s list of what we reckon you should stream on Stan this month is three of The Matrix movies. Another sneaky three-in-one. Before The Matrix Resurrections came The Matrix, The Matrix: Reloaded and The Matrix: Revolutions. And Stan is giving you a reason to stay inside from July 28. In case you’re unfamiliar, The Matrix hit theatres in 1999 and dazzled audiences with a leather-clad and gravity-defying Keanu Reeves, as he, along with Carrie-Anne Moss and Laurence Fishburne, fought against artificial agents of a programmed reality with their stylised kung-fu and black leather outfits.

We’ve also ranked The Matrix movies, in case you were curious.

Last month, we recommended 2019 psychological thriller Joker, The Midwich Cuckoos, where a small English commuter town is hit by a mysterious phenomena, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the story behind The Mighty Boosh, the Mighty Boosh – A Journey Through Time and Space and The Lazarus Project.

Check back next month and we’ll give you our recommendations for August. While you’re here, why not check out everything streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Stan, Binge, Paramount+, Disney+ and Shudder in Australia next month.