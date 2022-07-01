Scare Yourself Silly With This Month’s 5 Picks From Shudder

There’s a tonne of scary content streaming on Shudder in Australia this month, but we’ve narrowed it down to just five recommendations.

Here’s what the team at Gizmodo Australia will be streaming on Shudder this month.

On the 3rd Day

While on a trip with her young son, Cecilia has a car accident. Three days later, she finds herself wandering a lonely road with no sign of her child – and no memory of what happened since the crash. Cecilia’s desperate search for her son leads her on a wrenching and tumultuous journey to face off against a religious fanatic who holds the shocking key to it all. On the 3rd Day is written by Alberto Fasce and Gonzalo Ventura and directed by Daniel de la Vega. It will start streaming on Shudder in Australia this month, July 7 to be exact.

This is Gwar

Next up on Gizmodo Australia’s Shudder recommendations list is one I simply cannot wait to watch. This is Gwar is the powerful story of the iconic heavy metal art collective, as told by the humans who have fought to keep it alive for over thirty years. The feature documentary includes interviews with the band members, both past and present, and other artists, including Weird Al Yankovic, Thomas Lennon, Alex Winter, Bam Margera and Ethan Embry and never-seen footage of Gwar frontman Dave Brockie (Oderus Urungus). This is Gwar is directed by Scott Barber. It will start streaming on Shudder later this month, July 21.

Knock Knock

Knock Knock is about happily married architect who appears to have everything a man could ever dream of – a loving and successful wife, two beautiful children and an expensive home. During a weekend alone, his peaceful existence is interrupted by the sudden arrival of two lost and seemingly innocent young girls. After naively inviting them in while they wait for a taxi, the night takes a sudden and disturbing turn when a debaucherous mistake evolves into a living nightmare. Just don’t ask who’s there. Knock Knock will start streaming on Shudder from July 19.

The Crucifixion

Inspired by true events, this horror tale follows a journalist’s terrifying supernatural investigation into a nun’s shocking death during an exorcism. American reporter Nicole travels to investigate the possible murder of Sister Marinescu, sadistically crucified by a priest to vanquish a demon. As Nicole uncovers the weird tales behind this horrific incident, disturbing events reveal that the demon is still lurking nearby, seeking a new human host. Crucifixion is peak Shudder content. It’s available for your streaming pleasure from July 26.

The Reef: Stalked

The last recommendation for what we reckon you should stream this month from Shudder is The Reef: Stalked. In an effort to heal after witnessing her sister’s horrific murder, Nic, her younger sister Annie and two close friends travel to a remote Pacific Island for a kayaking and diving adventure. Hours into their expedition, the women are stalked and attacked by a Great White shark. To survive, they will need to band together, and Nic will have to overcome her post-traumatic stress, face her fears and slay a monster. Written and directed by Andrew Traucki as a follow-up to his 2010 film, The Reef. It’s streaming on Shudder in Australia later this month, July 29.

Check back next month and we'll give you our recommendations for August.