Netflix Still Holds the Lead in Aussie Market Share, but Prime Video Is Catching Up

There’s no shortage of streaming services available in Australia, but new data from JustWatch tells us that Netflix is still the go-to service in the Aussie market, with Prime Video catching up.

JustWatch bills itself as the “easiest way to browse through your favourite movies or TV shows to see if they are available for streaming at any of your favourite video services”. I use JustWatch almost daily, so if you haven’t yet, definitely get on it. They claim over 20 million monthly users, too.

Anyway, the findings.

According to JustWatch, in the second quarter of 2022 (April, May and June), Netflix held the title of most used streaming service in Australia. Netflix held 28 per cent of the streaming service market share in Australia, but was followed closely by Amazon’s Prime Video service, which boasts a 21 per cent market share. Disney+ came in third with 17 per cent, Aussie-owned Stan was the highest ranking local streaming service, with a 10 per cent market share. Binge was next with 9 per cent, Foxtel Now had 6 per cent and Paramount+ also held a 6 per cent market share. The remaining 3 per cent was comprised of “others” (think Shudder, DocPlay as a an example of this).

Despite Netflix’s lack of subscriber growth sending the platform to introduce an ‘ad tier’, Aussie market share has been steady. It peaked in March this year, with April, May and June all sitting around the same level (the 28 per cent mark JustWatch is reporting). But Prime Video is on the up. In January, the streaming service boasted around 17 per cent market share, climbing its way to 21 per cent in the months since.

Prime Video actually boasts the best ‘cost per title’ ranking – that is, the amount of content you get for the price. Amazon Prime Video has 8,815 titles available in Australia. With a monthly cost of $6.99, the cost per title is $0.00079. For comparison, Netflix has 6,135 titles available in Australia. Priced at $10.99 (basic) per month, the cost per title comes in at $0.0017.

The streaming service market share stats from JustWatch match up with those released by Telsyte last year. As of June 2021, 6 million Australians were subscribed to Netflix. Coming in second was Prime Video, with 2.9 million subscribers. Disney+ had 2.6 million (this is before it was announced Marvel content will be shipped over to Disney’s streaming service, mind you) and Stan clocked 2.4 million.

If you’re curious how much it would cost to sign up to each streaming service in Australia, we’ve done the maths for you. If you’re also looking for a more in-depth comparison of what each streaming service offers, head over here.

Stuck for something to binge this month? Check out our recommendations for what’s streaming on Amazon Prime, Binge, Disney+, Netflix, Paramount+, Shudder and Stan in July.