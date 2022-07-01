5 TV Shows and Movies to Stream on Paramount+ in July

Paramount+ is a relatively new streaming service that doesn’t typically have a whole lot of nerdy content in Australia, but there’s still a handful of binge-worthy TV shows and movies headed our way.

Paramount+ has a few gems streaming this month, such as Fireheart, so here’s that, and four other recommendations from the team at Gizmodo Australia. Happy streaming.

Fireheart

The first Paramount+ streaming recommendation from Gizmodo Australia is the super sweet animated flick, Fireheart. 16-year-old Georgia Nolan dreams of being the world’s first-ever female firefighter. When a mysterious arsonist starts burning down Broadway, New York’s firemen begin vanishing. Georgia’s father is called out of retirement by the Mayor of New York to lead the investigation into the disappearances. Desperate to help her father and save her city, Georgia disguises herself as a young man called “Joe” and joins a small group of misfit firefighters trying to stop the arsonist. It’s streaming from today, July 1, on Paramount+.

Stuff Everyone Should Know About Australia

This episode of Stuff Everyone Should Know About Australia is a Naidoc Week special. It’s a documentary web series, hosted by Elaine Crombie, all about busting myths and celebrating truths about First Nations history and culture. You can catch this ep from Sunday, July 3, on Paramount+.

Who is Ghislaine Maxwell

The true crime docuseries Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell? asks — and promises to answer — why an educated socialite heiress would prey on other women. The three-part docuseries investigates how “socialite turned sex trafficker” Maxwell became entangled with convicted abuser Jeffrey Epstein for decades. Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell? works backward to see why she was convicted on sex-trafficking charges in December 2021. It’s streaming on Paramount+ in Australia this month, July 8.

The Secrets She Keeps

From the opening moments of The Secrets She Keeps season two, we know something has gone terribly wrong for Meghan Shaughnessy. An incident has taken place that will have devastating repercussions for her family and her marriage to Jack. Slowly, we re-trace Meghan’s memories of the events that led to the incident, though nothing is as it first seems. The entire second season of The Secrets She Keeps is streaming on Paramount+ this month, starting July 12.

Compulsion

All-new UK miniseries, Compulsion, follows a paramedic and mum, Jenny Challoner (Leanne Best). After a fatal train crash, Jenny suffers with PTSD and as she tries to cope, she develops a gambling addiction. She begins to hide her suffering from her husband, best friend and daughter, but when Jenny returns to her work as a paramedic, she has a public meltdown. Jenny is helped by a stranger, Sasha, and the pair create a bond. But Sasha has an agenda of her own. It’s streaming on Paramount+ from July 17.

Honor Society

Honor Society follows Honor (Angourie Rice), an ambitious high school senior whose sole focus is getting into Harvard, assuming she can first score the coveted recommendation from her guidance counsellor. Willing to do whatever it takes, Honor concocts a Machiavellian plan to take down her top three student competitors, until things take a turn when she unexpectedly falls for her biggest competition, Michael (Gaten Matarazzo). Honor Society is streaming on Paramount+ later this month in Australia, from July 30.

Check back next month and we'll give you our recommendations for August.