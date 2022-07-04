5 Things Streaming on Disney+ This Month You Should Watch

Disney+ is the home to all things Star Wars and Marvel for fans in Australia, and there’s a decent bunch of content hitting the streaming service this month.

At Disney+ Day in November, we got a glimpse of what we can expect from the streaming service here in Australia in the coming months. While many of those TV shows and movies are yet to be released, there’s still a decent amount of content coming in July to Disney+.

Here’s five things we’ll be watching this month on Disney’s streaming service.

The Princess

The fortitude of a skilled and formidable young royal is put to the test in The Princess, an action-packed adventure set in a fairy tale world. When a beautiful, strong-willed princess refuses to wed the cruel sociopath to whom she is betrothed, she is kidnapped and locked in a remote tower of her father’s castle. With her scorned, vindictive suitor intent on taking her father’s throne, the princess must protect her family and save the kingdom, no matter what the cost. Sounds good, eh?

The Princess is streaming on Disney+ in Australia already.

Made In America

Already streaming on Disney+ is Made In America, a 1993 comedy flick starring Whoopi Goldberg and Ted Danson, and featuring Nia Long, Jennifer Tilly and Will Smith. It was shot in various locations in Oakland, California and at Oakland Technical High School. It’s a classic.

This Boy’s Life

Not typically content you’d find on Gizmodo Australia, This Boy’s Life is a 1993 American biographical coming-of-age drama film based on the memoir of the same name by author Tobias Wolff. It was directed by Michael Caton-Jones and stars our king Leonardo DiCaprio as the super young Tobias “Toby” Wolff, Robert De Niro as Toby’s stepfather Dwight Hansen and Ellen Barkin as Toby’s mother, Caroline. The movie was Leo’s first. It’s streaming this month, July 8, on Disney+ in Australia.

Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story

In 1972, seven-year-old Steven vanishes from Merced, California. When he heroically returns seven years later, the media can’t get enough of the story. But this isn’t the Hollywood ending it appears to be. Proving that Disney is more than movies about princesses, Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story is a three-part true crime documentary that examines the impact of the intense media coverage of the kidnapping. It’s streaming on Disney+ in Australia this month, July 6.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie

This animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure is based on the long-running series of the same name. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong. It’s wholesome Belcher fun on July 13.

