5 Prime TV Shows and Movies to Stream From Amazon This Month

As we head into July, realising we’re already six months done with 2022, we’ve got a tiny bit of good news – there’s a handful of decent TV shows and movies streaming in Australia this month on Amazon Prime Video you can watch.

OK, that's not really fixing anything, but how good is settling in for a night of binging?

The tech giant’s streaming service does have a few goodies in store for July, but here are five things we’ll definitely be watching this month on Amazon Prime Video, if you’re after some recommendations.

House of Gucci

As the name suggests, House of Gucci is a biographical look at the family behind the famous fashion label. Rather than following the founder Guccio Gucci, however, the story instead focuses on his grandson Maurizio Gucci. Maurizio (spoiler alert) was assassinated by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, and the film will explore the events and aftermath of these actions. The movie is an adaptation of the popular book by Sara Gay Forden The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness Glamour and Greed. It stars Lady Gaga and Star Wars’ Adam Driver. House of Gucci is streaming on Amazon Prime in Australia this month, July 16.

Paper Girls

Paper Girls is a mystery/sci-fi TV series based on the comic book series of the same name, written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang. Paper Girls follows the story of four 12-year-old newspaper delivery girls (Erin, MacKenzie, KJ and Tiffany) set in Stony Stream, a fictional suburb of Cleveland, Ohio. As they’re out delivering papers on the morning after Halloween, the town is struck by an invasion from a mysterious force from the future. The girls become unwillingly caught up in the conflict between two warring factions of time travellers. We’ll see how close the TV adaptation sticks to the comic books later this month, from July 29, when Paper Girls starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Australia.

The Terminal List

Already streaming on Amazon in Australia after landing on the 1st of the month, The Terminal List is an American action thriller TV series starring Chris Pratt based on the novel of the same name by Jack Carr. We’re getting it the same time as the U.S., which is great. We haven’t started watching it yet, but we’re keen to.

American Made

American Made is inspired by the life of Barry Seal, a former TWA pilot who flew missions for the CIA, and became a drug smuggler for the Medellín Cartel in the 1980s. In order to avoid jail time, Seal became an informant for the DEA. Don’t let the plot fool you, this 2017 flick staring Tom Cruise is equal parts action and comedy. American Made started streaming on Amazon Prime Australia earlier this month.

RoboCop

The last recommendation from Gizmodo Australia on what’s streaming this month on Amazon Prime is none other than Robocop. In case you’re unfamiliar, RoboCop is a 1987 sci-fi action flick directed by Paul Verhoeven, and staring Peter Weller and Nancy Allen, to name a few. Set in a crime-ridden Detroit, in the near future (lol), RoboCop centres on police officer Alex Murphy (Weller) who is murdered by a gang of criminals and subsequently revived by the megacorporation Omni Consumer Products as the cyborg law enforcer RoboCop. Unaware of his former life, RoboCop executes a brutal campaign against crime while coming to terms with the lingering fragments of his humanity. It’s brilliant and it started streaming over the weekend.

