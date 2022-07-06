Stranger Things’ 17 Best Season 4 Needle Drops

It’s going to be a long time until Stranger Things returns. As season four is currently being binged and talked about endlessly, we’re looking back on some of the best needle drops featured in the hit Netflix series.

“California Dreamin’,” The Mamas and the Papas

The perfect opener to establish Eleven is no longer in Hawkins as Mike reads letters from a place he’d like to be.

“Fever,” the Cramps

Eddie Munson gets a proper intro through this Cramps cover of the Little Willie John standard.

“Play With Me,” Extreme

The Hellfire Club recruitment song before the Satanic Panic sets in.

“Detroit Rock City,” Kiss

Dueling game moments between Lucas and his team while the gang plays Dungeons & Dragons.

“Got Your Number,” The Lloyd Langton Group

Eddie and Chrissy could have had it all with this soundtrack to their sweet and memorable moment together.

“You Spin Me Round (Like a Record),” Dead or Alive

They had to blast this solid roller-skating rink track when El, Mike, and Will hang out.

“Wipe Out,” the Surfaris

Eleven meets a milkshake in the middle of the roller rink.

“Psycho Killer,” Talking Heads

The moment that Hawkins jock Jason gets his team riled up to go after Eddie.

“Pass the Dutchie,” Musical Youth

An Argyle anthem.

“Travelin’ Man,” Ricky Nelson

Murray and Joyce take a totally not sketchy flight to find Hopper.

“Up Around the Bend,” Creedence Clearwater Revival

The perfect song for a “getting the band back together” moment with the Hawkins heroes.

“Dream a Little Dream of Me,” Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong.

Vecna’s classy standard that’s a major throughline in season four.

“Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” Rick Derringer

The Hawkins home team head to the War Zone.

“Fire and Rain,” James Taylor

Well, now we’re shipping Steve and Nancy again.

“Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” Journey

While it’s almost this season’s anthem, we know what song beats it out. Still, it gets us pumped for season five.

“Master of Puppets,” Metallica (Eddie’s Version)

Eddie Munson lives up to his full bard powers in what’s now one of Stranger Things’ most iconic moments. Also the real-life musician who came in to make this moment properly metal AF was none other than Tye Trujillo, son of Metallica bassist Rob Trujillo.

“Running Up That Hill,” Kate Bush

We’ll be running up that hill until season five when this song wakes up Max. Cause it’s gotta!

