Star Trek: Picard Season 3’s Comic-Con Teaser Reunites The Next Generation

We knew they were coming back, but at last, they’re here! Just revealed at San Diego Comic-Con in today’s Star Trek Universe panel, Paramount+ dropped a brand new series of posters for the third and final season of Picard, giving us our first proper look at the return of the legendary crew of The Next Generation.

At Comic-Con today, Paramount revealed the first teaser for Picard season 3, unfortunately not revealing footage from the final season of the show, but a specially-shot promo featuring Patrick Stewart, Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd as Picard, Seven of Nine, and Raffi, respectively… oh, and a few friends.

Yes, of course, we got our first looks at returning Picard guest stars Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis as Will Riker and Deanna Troi, but also our very first look at new-old friends: Michael Dorn, LeVar Burton, and Gates McFadden as Worf, Geordi LaForge, and Beverly Crusher. Although not glimpsed in the teaser, Picard stalwart Brent Spiner is set to return in some capacity as well, which is intriguing given Data’s final passing during the events of the first season of the show. At the panel, Trek producer Alex Kurtzman teased that Spiner’s role will be as “an old-new character.”

The new trailer features some dialogue from each hero as well, culminating in a bittersweet message from Picard himself: “As long as you and your crew remain steadfast… you are never without hope.”

We’ll have to wait a while until we learn just what could be so dire to reunite Picard with his old crew — his more recent one seemingly scattered to the winds for the most part in the wake of season 2’s finale — as Star Trek: Picard will return to Paramount+ for its third and final season in 2023. For now, you can check out some brand new character posters for each hero by clicking through the next few slides.

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

Image: Paramount

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine

Image: Paramount

Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker

Image: Paramount

Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher

Image: Paramount

LeVar Burton as Geordi LaForge

Image: Paramount

Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker

Image: Paramount

Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi

Image: Paramount

Michael Dorn as Worf