Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Season 3 Trailer Sets Up a Bold, Bonkers Heist

When we last left the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos on Lower Decks, things were looking a little rough for them. Captain Freeman got arrested for a war crime she didn’t commit — and now, as we head into season 3, Mariner, Boimler, and the gang have got to find a way to prove her innocence… while pissing off as little of Starfleet as they can.

But what else is going to come after that heist? A whole load of shenanigans, if the brand new trailer Paramount just debuted at San Diego Comic-Con is anything to go by. Beyond teasing the big heist Mariner and Boimler have planned to prove Captain Freeman innocent, this delightful new trailer teases a ton of weird and wonderful adventures to come when Lower Decks returns next month.

Romulans! Glistening abs! Klingons! Nightmare Klingons in clown makeup with bat’leths for arms! Cutting limbs off to regrow them! An entire, extended gag about just how chillax the opening titles for Star Trek: Deep Space Nine are!

Delightful. All this, and more, awaits us when Star Trek: Lower Decks returns August 25 on Paramount+.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.