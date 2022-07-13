Somehow, This Rob Zombie Munsters Trailer Is 100% Real

For some reason there’s this cloud of uncertainty around Rob Zombie’s upcoming film The Munsters. When it was first announced, it almost sounded like a joke. Something the House of 1000 Corpses director came up with on April Fools’ Day to get a few laughs. But slowly it became obvious not only was it real, it was really freaking weird too. Now the first full trailer is here and despite the fact it’s obviously a feature film we’ll be able to watch, it’s so off the wall a small part of us still feels like maybe it could still be a joke.

In the trailer, which you can see below, you learn that the plot of the film involves Lily (Sheri Moon Zombie) looking for a husband, falling in love with Herman (Jeff Daniel Phillips), and Grandpa (Daniel Roebuck) not having it. Which means that this is basically a prequel to the original 1960s sitcom. So it’s a Munsters movie without two of the Munsters, Marilyn and Eddie. OK. What else could go wrong?

Now, it almost goes without saying but Zombie’s take here is obviously supposed to be campy. And not just campy. Ultra campy. Like the campiest camp that ever did camp. Camp: The Movie. Which, maybe, in the context of watching the movie, could work. Either way though, this trailer does not do that tone justice. It’s just so flat. So quiet. And without a little life to it, all of the jokes and scenarios just do not land. Like, at all.

Then of course there’s the segment at the end when the trailer segues into The Munsters’ opening, and once you get the theme music in there, it’s infinitely better. You can get behind that part. Nevertheless, the trailer simply doesn’t spark much confidence; the story being about the beginning of Lily and Herman’s relationship, and thereby removing most of the “family” aspect of the show, seems suspect and, well, yeah. It doesn’t look great.

The Munsters will be released on Peacock in September.

