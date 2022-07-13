Snapchat Wants to Turn Your NFTs Into Filters

Snapchat just joined a slew of tech companies that are trying to get in on the NFT trend, adding their own twist on the digital art pieces. Snap is reportedly testing out ways for creators to display their NFTs as filters on the social media platform as a way to showcase their work to admiring fans.

The feature is currently being prepared, and may be rolled out as soon as August, according to the Financial Times. As part of the new feature, artists will be able to transform their non-fungible tokens into augmented reality filters on Snapchat that can be overlaid on real world backdrops. The company is planning on testing this feature out with a handful of creators at first before officially implementing it.

Snapchat will not be charging creators to use this feature, according to TechCrunch. Instead, the platform is hoping to establish partnership deals with third parties that would help the creators monetise off of displaying their NFTs on Snap.

NFTs may not be as hot as they were when the digital art trend first launched, but some social media companies are still dabbling in the NFT game in an effort to stay relevant. Last year, Twitter was the first to introduce NFT profile pictures in a collaboration with the NFT marketplace OpenSea. Meta owned Facebook and Instagram also began experimenting with NFTs in May when they allowed a group of users to share NFTs they’ve created or bought on their profiles for free.

Snapchat recently launched its premium version called Snapchat Plus with a couple of new features like marking specific friends as your ‘BFF.’ It’s not clear yet whether the NFT feature will be part of the premium version, or just regular Snapchat.