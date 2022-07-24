She-Hulk Smashes Into a New Trailer

Marvel’s She-Hulk is set to premiere later this year, and is aiming to take a more comedic tone than the other Disney+ properties, the trailers billing the new show as a kind of sitcom with some superheroing thrown in. Tatiana Maslany stars as Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner’s cousin, an attorney who just wants to do everything a typical 30-something wants to do, but who happens to go green at unfortunate times.

With new and returning faces, She-Hulk’s cast has been bulked out in advance of the August premiere. Jameela Jamil will star as the villain Titania, Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as Bruce Banner, Charlie Cox will appear as Matt Murdock, plus Ginger Gozaga as Nikki Ramos, and Drew Matthews as Dennis “Buck” Bukowski.

She-Hulk will start streaming on Disney+ August 13.

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of the developing story. The information cited on this page may change as the breaking story unfolds. Our writers and editors will be updating this article continuously as new information is released. Please check this page again in a few minutes to see the latest updates to the story. Alternatively, consider bookmarking this page or sign up for our newsletter to get the most up-to-date information regarding this topic.]

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.