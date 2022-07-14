Meta’s Ray-Ban Stories Get WhatsApp Capabilities That You’ll Never Use

It seems like it would be considerably difficult to tarnish the cool-factor of Ray-Ban, but, impressively, Meta last year managed to do it just by association. Meta, when it was still known as Facebook, launched its smart glasses, the Ray-Ban Stories. Now, it’s bringing the Ray-Ban Stories to WhatsApp. How fun.

In a (of course) Facebook post, Mark Zuckerberg shared that Meta is rolling out hands-free WhatsApp calling and messaging on Ray-Ban Stories, alongside the ability to have the Ray-Bans read out incoming WhatsApp messages.

In case you actually, for what ever reason, use the Ray-Ban Stories and WhatsApp (we kid, we know this is what everyone has been asking for), with the new update, you’ll be able to make calls and send messages on WhatsApp hands-free. To activate it, you’ll just have to say, “Hey Facebook, send a message to ” or “Hey Facebook, call .”. Hear a readout of the messages you receive on WhatsApp. For example, Assistant will announce and readout incoming messages sent to you via WhatsApp and ‘coming soon’ in a future update is the ability to reply to incoming messages on Messenger and WhatsApp.

If only your phone had a native assistant….

Today’s update is rolling out now to the Facebook View app (both iOS and Android) in phases, and will be available to everyone in the coming days, Meta said. Users should make sure they have the latest firmware on their glasses (users can check within the Facebook View app while their glasses are paired by tapping Your glasses > Glasses update, and then can follow instructions in the app to update.

If you want to get yourself a pair of Meta’s Ray-Ban Stories, head over here to read our review and here to buy some for RRP $499.