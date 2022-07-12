These Are the Best Prime Deals for the PS4 and PS5

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here, which means it’s time for some great Playstation 4 and 5 deals. To help streamline your search, we’ve collected the best PS4 and PS5 sales that are available during Amazon Prime Day 2022.
If you’re lucky enough to own a PS5, some of the highlight deals include every DualSense controller for $63, the Pulse 3D Headset for $98 and a few PS4 Hits titles for only $8.
If you want to pick up any of these deals you need to be an Amazon Prime member, so don’t forget to sign up for an account beforehand (if you haven’t already). If it doesn’t look like the discounts are showing up, don’t fret. Some are added in during checkout.
The deals from Amazon Australia will only be available until 11:59pm (AEST) 13 July, so you’ve got until tonight to snap them up.
Here are the best Prime Day sales for games and accessories for the PS4 and PS5.
The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for PS5 games
Not keen on paying over $100 for a PS5 game? Prime Day is your chance to grab a few big name titles for well under the triple-digit mark.
Some of the Prime Day PS5 deals include:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – now $29 (down from $49.95)
- Deathloop – now $39.95 (down from $99.95)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human – now $49 (down from $99.95)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Deluxe Edition – now $71.10 (down from $119.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $26.95 (down from $99.95)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo – now $38 (down from $99.95)
- GRID Legends – now $30.50 (down from $99.99)
- Guardians of the Galaxy – now $36 (down from $99.95)
- Hades – now $25.90 (down from $49.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – now $19.98 (down from $69.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $57.90 (down from $89.95)
- Madden NFL 22 – now $22.95 (down from $59.95)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – now $29.98 (down from $49.95)
- The Quarry – now $69.30 (down from $109.95)
- Riders Republic – now $27.50 (down from $99.95)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – now $39 (down from $79.95)
- Watch Dogs Legion – now $28.90 (down from $49.95)
- WWE 2K22 – now $57.60 (down from $109.95)
The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for PS5 accessories
This might just be the best PS5 deal going for Amazon Prime Day 2022. Every single colour variant of the PS5 Dualsesne controller is currently on sale for $63, which means you can snap savings of $46.95 to $56.95 (depending on which one you pick).
You can check out the PS5 controller sale below:
- DualSense Wireless Controller (White) – now $63 (down from $109.95)
- DualSense Wireless Controller (Midnight Black) – now $63 (down from $109.95)
- DualSense Wireless Controller (Cosmic Red) – now $63 (down from $119.95)
- DualSense Wireless Controller (Nova Pink) – now $63 (down from $119.95)
- DualSense Wireless Controller (Starlight Blue) – now $63 (down from $119.95)
- DualSense Wireless Controller (Galactic Purple) – now $63 (down from $119.95)
You can also snag a pretty solid discount on the PS5’s Pulse 3D Wireless Headset during these Amazon Prime Day sales. Usually $159.95, the PS5 headset has had its price slashed by 39%.
- Pulse 3D Wireless Headset (White) – now $98 (down from $159.95)
- Pulse 3D Wireless Headset (Midnight Black) – now $98 (down from $159.95)
The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals for PS4 games
Amazon is offering a few decent discounts across a range of popular PS4 games. There’s a pretty decent selection of big-name titles in there, so it’s a good opportunity to pick up some great games to bulk up that ever-growing To Play pile.
Some of the available titles include:
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – now $19 (down from $29.95)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – now $29 (down from $49.95)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy – now $40.45 (down from $59)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human – now $57 (down from $79)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Deluxe Edition – now $49.95 (down from $119.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $27.50 (down from $99.95)
- Grand Theft Auto 5: Premium Edition – now $28 (down from $49.95)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – now $39 (down from $99.95)
- GRID Legends – now $32.95 (down from $99.99)
- Guardians of the Galaxy – now $36 (down from $99.95)
- Hades – now $25.90 (down from $49.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – now $19.98 (down from $69.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $57.90 (down from $89.95)
- Madden NFL 22 – now $25.50 (down from $59.95
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – now $35.10 (down from $49.95)
- The Quarry – now $68 (down from $99.95)
- Red Dead Redemption II – now $28 (down from $49.95)
- Riders Republic – now $27.95 (down from $99.95)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection – now $39 (down from $49.95)
- Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo – now $39 (down from $49.95)
- Watch Dogs Legion – now $9.98 (down from $69.95)
- WWE 2K22 – now $47 (down from $99.95)
Select games from the PlayStation Hits range have also been discounted down to $8. The list of titles includes:
- God of War
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
- Infamous Second Son
- The Last Of Us
- Ratchet & Clank
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Until Dawn
