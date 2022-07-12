The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Amazon Prime Day 2022: The Best Nintendo Switch Deals

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 2 hours ago: July 12, 2022 at 3:30 pm -
Filed to:amazon
amazon prime dayamazon prime day 2022Dealsnintendonintendo switchprime dayprime day 2022xpost
Amazon Prime Day 2022: The Best Nintendo Switch Deals
Image: Nintendo
At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 has arrived, and it has brought some decent Nintendo Switch deals with it. To help you get straight to the best deals available, we’ve sorted through everything for you already.

If you’re in the market for a new game, some of the highlight deals include Pokémon Legends Arceus for $47, Ring Fit Adventure for $71, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity for $49 and 28% off the Nintendo Switch Console.

To get any of these deals you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership, so don’t forget to sign up beforehand. Your first 30-days with them are free and you’re able to get those sweet Prime Day deals, so take advantage of that while you can.

The deals from Amazon Australia will only be available until 11:59pm (AEST) 13 July, so you’ve got until tonight to snap them up.

Some of these discounts are applied to whatever Amazon’s current listed price is and won’t appear until you’re at the checkout, so don’t stress if they aren’t showing up initially.

Save $130 off a Nintendo Switch

amazon prime day nintendo
Image: Nintendo

Amazon is currently running a deal where you can pick up the Nintendo Switch for $339, which will save you a nice $130.95 from the usual RRP of $469.95

But, if you’d prefer a Switch with a better display and larger internal storage, the Switch OLED Model is also on sale for $445, which is just shy of $95 off its usual retail price ($445). You can check out Gizmodo’s review for the Switch OLED here.

Considering most full-price Switch games retail around the $79 mark, it’s not a bad idea to use this discount to grab a game while you’re there (more on that below).

If previous Prime Days are anything to go by, this Nintendo Switch deal won’t be around for long, so if you’re keen on picking one up for yourself you’ll want to act ASAP.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals for Nintendo Switch Game

pokémon sale
Image: Nintendo

During Prime Day 2022, Amazon is offering some decent discounts across a range of Nintendo Switch games. A few of the available titles include:

You can find a few more Prime Day deals for Nintendo Switch games here.

Want more Prime Day deals?

Check out more Prime Day roundups below:

You can follow Gizmodo Australia’s coverage of the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals here.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Chris Neill is an E-Commerce Editor at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Business Insider Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia. He primarily writes about videogames, comics and other nerdy topics, along with consumer and lifestyle tech.

He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'. You can find him on Twitter at @garflyf or you can contact him via email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.