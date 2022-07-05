This Week’s Best eBay PC Deals, Including up to 50% Off Keyboard and Mouse Bundles

When it comes time to purchase a new laptop or accessory, it can be tough to navigate hundreds of deals in order to find the one that will give you the most bang for your buck. Over at eBay Australia, they have plenty of PC deals to explore, from gaming PCs to wireless mesh routers that will allow you to mix business with pleasure.

We’ll be updating this list often, so remember to bookmark this page so you can check back in regularly. Let’s dive in.

Best laptop deals

There’s a reason why many PC users are upgrading from their regular laptops to gaming ones. Not only will you enjoy better graphics, speed and overall performance, but you’ll also have a powerful computer that will aid video editing or gaming, if you’re interesting in combining business with pleasure.

This Alienware M15 R6 gaming laptop also features superior cooling systems, which is ideal if you’re someone who sits all day, non-stop at your desk.

Take an extra 5% off:

Best monitor deals

A second screen is a great way to enlarge a small laptop display or work from one with a higher and better resolution.

This Dell 32-inch curved monitor is one of the best second screens you can score for your WFH set-up since it sports a 4k ultra-HD resolution that pairs crystal-clear clarity with fine detail. It’s an ideal monitor for streaming movies and can even support the speediest of gaming refresh rates thanks to its AMD TearFree technology.

Take an extra 5% off:

Best keyboard deals

Are you looking for a fancy new mechanical gaming keyboard that will help you effortlessly take down your opponents?

Razer is one of our top picks for PC gaming accessories and they won’t disappoint. All of the options below feature customisable backlit keys, clicky mechanical switches and a couple come with a built-in ergonomic wrist rest.

Use code for an extra 10% off:

Razer BlackWidow Chroma Mechanical Gaming Keyboard — now $93.55 (down from $189)

Best mouse deals

This Onikuma CW902 wired gaming mouse was designed with accuracy and precision in mind. Ideal for FPS games, it features a flexible pointer that isn’t subjected to delay thanks to its powerful and stable configuration.

Its eye-catching honeycomb design also happens to be anti-sweat, non-slip, breathable and comfortable – ideal for marathon gaming sessions or even a long day on the job.

Best headset deals

In need of a new wireless gaming headset? If longevity is your preference, you’ll be glad to hear the Razer Nari headset has a battery life that can last up to 16 hours. Of course, this gaming set also sports immersive, THX spatial audio and a super comfortable, cushiony fit. Just keep in mind it’s only compatible with PC or PlayStation consoles.

Use code for an extra 10% off:

EPOS Sennheiser GSP 602 Closed Back Gaming Headset — now $93.55, down from $319

Other PC accessory deals

If you haven’t elevated your monitor yet, it’s highly likely you’re doing some damage to your neck or spine. By keeping your head angled down for extended periods of time, you’ll eventually cause neck strain that can pain you later in life.

To avoid this, it’s highly recommended that you lift your monitor with a stand to keep your neck straight during computer use. Try this monitor stand which will not only alleviate some of pressure on the back of your neck, but also act as a tidy was to store notebooks or essential paperwork, keeping your desk clutter-free.

Take an extra 5% off: