The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Open Channel: What Fanfic Made You Feel All Your Feelings?

Linda Codega

Linda Codega

Published 50 mins ago: July 30, 2022 at 4:30 am -
Filed to:entertainment2cculture
fanfictionhumaninterestmetwitter
Open Channel: What Fanfic Made You Feel All Your Feelings?
Your honour, I love them (Photo: Aaron Epstein/HBO Max)

One of the dangers of going viral when you’re a pop culture reporter is that occasionally, sometimes, every now and then, your editor will ask you to start an open channel based on a silly tweet you shot off at midnight after reading a fanfic so devastating that you read it twice in two days. This is especially true if it’s a slow news day, which today happens to be. So here it is, the tweet in question:

Now, before anyone asks, it was a fanfic for Our Flag Means Death. That’s about all I’m willing to reveal here, but a little bit of digging in the thread and you’ll be able to find it.

I’m going to link some gracious Twitter users who seemed willing and eager to inflict deep and long lasting emotional wounds on the public, with the caveat that there are a great many fics which are very, very smutty, and people are allowed to read whatever they want, so enjoy at your discretion.

So, loyal Gizmodo readers, what’s the fic you’ve read recently that made you go fully feral? What’s out there that makes you want to cry, sob, and throw up in that order? Share your favourites, and remember… these authors are writing from a place of love and joy, because they’re celebrating something that they care very deeply about. If you don’t have anything nice to say about fanfiction… fuck all the way off.

https://twitter.com/a/status/1553051506273882112Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.