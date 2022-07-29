Open Channel: What Fanfic Made You Feel All Your Feelings?

One of the dangers of going viral when you’re a pop culture reporter is that occasionally, sometimes, every now and then, your editor will ask you to start an open channel based on a silly tweet you shot off at midnight after reading a fanfic so devastating that you read it twice in two days. This is especially true if it’s a slow news day, which today happens to be. So here it is, the tweet in question:

do you ever read a fanfic so good that it makes you so fucking angry you could chew through a pipe but like in a good way?? — linda codega, fabulous hair, by the way (@lincodega) July 28, 2022

Now, before anyone asks, it was a fanfic for Our Flag Means Death. That’s about all I’m willing to reveal here, but a little bit of digging in the thread and you’ll be able to find it.

I’m going to link some gracious Twitter users who seemed willing and eager to inflict deep and long lasting emotional wounds on the public, with the caveat that there are a great many fics which are very, very smutty, and people are allowed to read whatever they want, so enjoy at your discretion.

@ArwaMachine does this to me.https://t.co/Rs6qHXtf2J



This one in particular had me screaming at my phone while I read it. — Sam the ADHD Skald (@SJSkald) July 28, 2022

every time i get a notif that this ofmd au has been updated i have to do breathing exercises before opening it https://t.co/Las0wZWAW6 — cait (@petrichorpond) July 29, 2022

One time I read an 11 chapter slow burn Disco Elysium fic in one night and it made me cry myself to sleep 4 nights in a row — aaron trophy malewife 🦐🦒💖🏴‍☠️ (@caccry) July 28, 2022

So, loyal Gizmodo readers, what’s the fic you’ve read recently that made you go fully feral? What’s out there that makes you want to cry, sob, and throw up in that order? Share your favourites, and remember… these authors are writing from a place of love and joy, because they’re celebrating something that they care very deeply about. If you don’t have anything nice to say about fanfiction… fuck all the way off.

