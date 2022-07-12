Australia’s Privacy Commissioner Is Officially Looking Into Bunnings and Kmart’s Use of Facial Recognition In-Store

A few weeks ago, we reported that Kmart, Bunnings Warehouse and The Good Guys were all using facial recognition technology in-store. Today, Australia’s Privacy Commissioner has opened an investigation into two of the three: Kmart and Bunnings.

As revealed by consumer advocacy group Choice, Kmart, Bunnings and The Good Guys were recording customers’ faceprints, finding that most Australians were unaware of it.

Bunnings said it only used the tech to help identify persons of interest who have previously been involved in incidents of concern in its stores. It told Gizmodo Australia at the time it was disappointed by Choice’s “inaccurate characterisation” of how it’s using facial recognition. It also told Electronic Frontiers Australia (EFA) that it was “comfortable” that its use of facial recognition is “undertaken in accordance with the requirements of the Privacy Act”.

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) isn’t so sure.

On Tuesday, the OAIC announced it had opened investigations into the personal information handling practices of Bunnings Group Limited and Kmart Australia Limited, focusing on the companies’ use of facial recognition technology.

While the OAIC said it has “no further comment”, the investigation follows guidance it gave shortly after Choice’s reporting went live. At the time, the OAIC made a statement declaring retailers must comply with privacy laws.

“It is important that all retail stores, when they are deciding whether to use technology to collect personal information, consider the impact on privacy, the community’s expectations and the need to comply with privacy law,” Australian Information Commissioner and Privacy Commissioner Angelene Falk said.

“The Privacy Act generally requires retailers to only collect sensitive biometric information if it’s reasonably necessary for their functions or activities, and where they have clear consent.

“While deterring theft and creating a safe environment are important goals, using high privacy impact technologies in stores carries significant privacy risks. Retailers need to be able to demonstrate that it is a proportionate response to collect the facial templates of all of their customers coming into their stores for this purpose.”

While an investigation is underway regarding Bunnings and Kmart, the OAIC said “preliminary inquiries” have commenced with The Good Guys.

At the time of Choice’s report, The Good Guys told Gizmodo Australia it was trialling a new CCTV system in two stores that can use face and feature recognition technology. Two weeks ago, however, The Good Guys shifted gears. It announced it was temporarily stopping the use of facial recognition technology in its stores.

The OAIC said its decision to not investigate The Good Guys alongside Bunnings and Kmart was due to reports that the retailer has paused its use of facial recognition technology.