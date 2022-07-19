NYC Subway Floods Show Our Transit Systems Are Not Ready for Climate Change

Torrential rains poured over New York City yesterday, flooding streets, highways, and subway stations.

Areas of the city saw record rainfall of around 3 inches in an hour, and Central Park logged the most rain on any July 18 since recordkeeping began in 1869, NY1 reported. The Bronx was one of the most affected areas in the city, and the A train was not running for a few hours while MTA crew members worked to remove water from the train’s tracks, NBC4 News reported.

Commuters shared videos of what looked like a sunken city. There were cars driving through scarily high water along a highway:

Flooding on the West Side Highway 😩 pic.twitter.com/YJzmRlwsBg — Arnold Davick (@ArnoldNYCTV) July 18, 2022

Commuters yelled in fear as the bus plowed through floodwaters:

And water poured down over subway platforms as well, proving that no form of transportation was safe from the thunderstorm’s wrath.

WATERFALL: Heavy rain flooding the NYC subway system. This is in Queens. pic.twitter.com/6BALEZJY5n — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) July 18, 2022

The scenes echoed the flooding from Hurricane Ida last September, when commuters waded through waterlogged subway platforms. Some New Yorkers even had to abandon their cars. Ground level and basement apartments flooded, and residents lost personal belongings, and some even lost their lives.

Watch: The New York area was under a state of emergency on Thursday after the remnants of Hurricane Ida led to at least 14 deaths and disrupted subway service. Across the city, New Yorkers documented the scene as flood waters overwhelmed buses and subways. https://t.co/spVsdgF0XX pic.twitter.com/r2vg2aDRVg — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 2, 2021

America’s public transit systems are not prepared for the climate crisis. Commutes will become more than just frustrating — getting from point A to point B will more often be downright dangerous. Last September, flash floods in the Washington D.C. area inundated several metro stations and streets, with water flooding platforms and rushing down escalators.

A changing climate also means more heat waves, and that heat can affect public transportation as well. Just last month, triple-digit temperatures hit the Bay Area and derailed a train near San Francisco, according to an evaluation by the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART). The metal of tracks, baking in direct sunlight during the heatwave, warped, which then caused the train to derail.