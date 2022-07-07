Nope Set to Debut as a Universal Studios Hollywood Tour Attraction

After the success of Get Out and Us, Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions signed an exclusive deal with Universal Pictures as its home for future film and television projects — so it was only a matter of time before the genre powerhouse took up some real estate on the Studio Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood.

With the release of Peele’s horror mystery Nope, the theme park that takes you into the movies will be taking guests into a set from the upcoming film. The attraction opens Friday, July 22 when the movie debuts in theatres.

It’s awesome to see Peele, a modern master, join the likes of Steven Spielberg, Robert Zemeckis, and Alfred Hitchcock, whose sets make the legendary attraction a historic love letter to the timelessness of the great Universal pictures. “I remember visiting Universal Studios when I was 12 years old and being mesmerised. That experience reinforced my passion and drive to someday join in on the meta-magic of ‘backlot life.’ Since then, I’ve been fortunate enough to direct three movies for Universal,” Peele said in a press release. “It is a privilege to honour these collaborations with my studio partners, crew members, and cast, and to be able to share Jupiter’s Claim with fans.”

Joining Jaws, the Psycho house, and The Back to the Future courthouse is Jupiter’s Claim from Peele’s highly anticipated horror epic Nope. Universal Studios Hollywood’s newest backlot tour stop aims to bring guests to the film’s in-universe attraction, described as “a family-fun theme park predicated on the white-washed history and aesthetics of the California Gold Rush. Owned and operated with evangelical pride by former child star Ricky ‘Jupe’ Park (Steven Yuen), Jupiter’s Claim becomes a pivotal location as the characters seek to investigate mysterious, unexplained phenomena, leading them toward increasing danger and terrifying consequences.”

Here’s a first look at the stop before the new fleet of electric studio tour trams roll through:

The film’s set, designed by Ruth DeJong, was disassembled post-production and transported to Universal Studios Hollywood for its Studio Tour debut — complete with original props and details reconstructed on-site by Monkeypaw Productions and Universal Creative. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Jordan Peele and bring a piece of his innovative film to Universal Studios Hollywood for our guests to experience,” said Scott Strobl, EVP and General Manager at Universal Studios Hollywood, of its addition. “Jordan’s creativity and ingenuity have produced unique, thought-provoking movies, and we couldn’t be more excited to showcase his original Jupiter’s Claim set as a permanent centrepiece attraction on the Studio Tour, giving our guests a front row seat to authentic movie-making magic.”

Knowing a little more about it, we can’t help but wonder if an announcement for a nighttime version of the Jupiter’s Claim set will be featured as part of Universal Studios Halloween Horror Night’s Terror Tram — perhaps taking us into Nope’s alien invasion as only Peele and the HHN team could pull off.

Nope and the Jupiter’s Claim stop aboard the Studio Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood both open July 22.

